drgnews.com
Emergency snow alert has ended in Pierre; Fort Pierre emergency snow alert is still in effect
The emergency snow declaration in Pierre is over; vehicles can park on emergency snow routes. Crews will first make streets passable and will then come back to haul the snow away. Motorists are reminded that even as snow is removed, icy conditions remain. Please drive with caution. The emergency snow...
drgnews.com
Blizzard conditions, white outs causing extreme visibility issues this morning in Hughes County
Despite no travel being advised and many roads still being impassable, some people are still trying to go places in Hughes County. Sheriff Patrick Callahan says this morning (Dec. 16, 2022) has been the worst one this week as far as weather conditions. If you go out and about and...
drgnews.com
Pierre, Fort Pierre Fire Chiefs asking people to “adopt a hydrant” as they clear snow from this week’s storm
As people in Pierre and Fort Pierre dig out from this week’s winter storm, they’re being reminded to clear the snow away from fire hydrants in their neighborhood. Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul encourages residents to “adopt a hydrant.”. Paul says ideally, people should clear snow for...
drgnews.com
US Highway 14 at 1806 blocked by stranded vehicles; Traffic not allowed through until further notice
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says US Hwy. 14 west from Highway 1806 near Fort Pierre is blocked until further notice. Traffic is unable to get through because a semi and other vehicles are stuck.
drgnews.com
Officially 14 inches of snow so far in Pierre; Areas in the Black Hills have 3-4 feet
The winter storm that’s been pummeling much of South Dakota all week long has dropped varying amounts of snow around the state. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Lueck says as of this morning (Dec. 16, 2022) areas in the Black Hills have recorded the largest snowfall totals so far this week.
drgnews.com
Lower Brule Tribe, Lyman County agree on electing commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota county and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe have finalized an agreement that will give a tribal member a seat on the Lyman County Board of Commissioners. It will settle a lawsuit over the county’s election system that had prevented tribal members from winning a seat on the board. The tribe and county finalized an agreement Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) for one of the commissioners, Brian Kraus, to resign from the five-member board so that the board could appoint a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. It will mark the first time a member of the tribe will hold a seat on the board that oversees the county.
drgnews.com
Gettysburg school opened as temporary shelter for those without power
Electrical power went out in Gettysburg area early Saturday morning (Dec. 17, 2022). Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Gettysburg Police Department have opened the Gettysburg High School as a shelter. If a ride is needed to the High School, call Mobridge Dispatch at 605-845-5020. Do NOT use 911.
drgnews.com
Basin Electric to buy power from North Bend Wind project wind farm in the Highmore-Pierre area
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the monthly electricity needs of about 73,000 households. The project in central South Dakota is expected to begin operations late next year, with 71 wind turbines on about 47,000 acres outside Harrold, South Dakota, near the co-op’s service area. The power Basin will buy will help support its 131 member cooperatives across nine states.
drgnews.com
Saturday Pierre Governor Sporting Events Postponed Or Cancelled
PIERRE – All scheduled Pierre Governor sporting events for Saturday have been postponed or cancelled. The Governors’ basketball games with Spearfish (boys on the road, girls at home) have been postponed and have been rescheduled for Friday, December 30 at times to be determined. Governor girls wrestling at...
drgnews.com
BankWest named Apex Award winner for superior employee training
For the third year in a row, BankWest, based in Pierre, was named an APEX award winner for the company’s excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. Training Magazine, a business publication for Learning and Development professionals, recently announced the winners of the Training APEX Awards. “The passion for...
