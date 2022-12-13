COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO