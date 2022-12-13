Read full article on original website
Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.
WLKY.com
Nelson Co. man describes close call during moments neighbor fired into his home after argument
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is describing the terrifying moments his neighbor fired shots into his home following an argument. John Carmona can point out the bullet holes through his Bardstown home living room — a reminder of how what started off as an argument between him and his neighbor Vernon Arnold took an unexpected turn in the Emerald Court cul-de-sac where they both live in Bardstown.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder near Westport Road reopen after car, semi crash
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- An accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the Gene Snyder in the area of Westport Road shut down the northbound lanes Wednesday evening, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. MetroSafe says the call for the accident came in shortly before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes...
104.1 WIKY
Dubois County Pedestrian Dies From Her Injuries
The Jasper Police Department was called after a woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning. It happened on US 231 and Newton Street in front of Denny’s Restaurant. The victim, 54 year old Stephanie Taylor had severe injuries and taken to Memorial Hospital, where she later died. The...
wdrb.com
70-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
ISP release update on State Road 64 crash that killed two
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post have released an update on the fatal State Road 64 crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and left two others injured.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
wdrb.com
More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for trying to steal from Jeffersonville store during 'Shop with a Cop' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana. In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
