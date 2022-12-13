Read full article on original website
Tennis-Spaniard Roig leaves Nadal’s coaching team
(Reuters) – Veteran Spanish coach Francis Roig, who has been part of Rafa Nadal’s team for the last 18 years, said on Friday he will leave his role to start a new project with more than one player. Roig worked alongside the world number two’s uncle and ex-coach...
Snooker-Welshman Williams becomes oldest to make 147
LONDON (Reuters) – Welshman Mark Williams has become the oldest snooker player to make a competitive 147 maximum break after cleaning the table during his quarter-final loss at the English Open on Friday. The 47-year-old three-time world champion was trailing Australia’s defending champion Neil Robertson when he sank 15...
FACTBOX-Soccer-Croatia v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
(Reuters) – Croatia play Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday. When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET) * Morocco became the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals before losing 2-0 to France. Coach Walid Regragui also became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.
Manchester United To Pursue Signing Of Frenkie De Jong Again Next Summer
The Manchester United and Frenkie De Jong saga could well continue into the summer of 2023.
Soccer-A-League Melbourne derby abandoned after chaotic pitch invasion
(Reuters) – The A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned amid chaotic scenes after a pitch invasion on Saturday in which City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after he was struck in the face. Glover was hit by a metal bucket as fans from the...
Soccer-Key match-ups in World Cup final between Argentina and France
DOHA (Reuters) – Argentina and France meet in Sunday’s World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Both countries are bidding for their third title with the French having the chance to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962. Here are three of the key match-ups that are...
Cricket-Warner at a crossroads ahead of South Africa series
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s David Warner has rarely shied away from a fight but the long-serving opener faces one of the bigger ones of his career as he seeks runs against South Africa to stave off an unplanned exit from test cricket. The 36-year-old remains nominally in Australia’s...
‘The limit is in your head’ – disabled surfers compete in Canary Islands
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (Reuters) – Blind surfer Aitor Francesena uses his sense of hearing to build a mental picture of how the waves are behaving when he goes into the sea. Francesena, who lost his vision a decade ago, is the current world champion in adaptive...
In Messi’s hometown, hope builds ahead of World Cup final
ROSARIO, Argentina (Reuters) – In Rosario, the Argentine city where Lionel Messi grew up, hope and excitement are rising that their hometown star can guide the country to a first soccer World Cup since 1986, repeating a trick by one Diego Maradona 36 years ago. Some 300 kilometers (186...
