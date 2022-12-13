ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

3 wanted in NC pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 N. Church St. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
THOMASVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

A student-professor quarrel at Winston-Salem State led to an arrest, which ignited an internet storm

Winston-Salem State University faces backlash after a video surfaced of a student getting arrested inside a classroom following a verbal altercation with a teacher. The video, posted Wednesday, has more than 3.4 million views on TikTok. It shows the student, identified as Leilla Hamoud, visibly upset and appearing to be in pain as officers put handcuffs on her.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
WXII 12

83-year-old man killed while walking on U.S. 220

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A driver who hit and killed a man walking down the road will not face charges. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Glenn Chriscoe, 83, of Randleman, was walking north on U.S. Route 220 Business late Thursday night when a driver of a car struck him.
RANDLEMAN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

