Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Suspect wanted for attempting to steal trailer, leading deputies on chase
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Suspect wanted for leading law enforcement on a chase after attempting to steal a trailer Friday, deputies said. Deputies said a man attempted to steal a trailer from a home on Lake Meadows Road. As the suspect was leaving the home with the trailer, it came...
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
WXII 12
Armed robbery suspects caught in stolen vehicle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested. The investigation started with a reported armed robbery at 2018 Francis St. The victim said he was sitting at this location when four men approached him. According to the victim, one pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him.
Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
abc45.com
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
3 wanted in NC pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 N. Church St. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
Over 40 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized 41 pounds of marijuana after a brief chase in Alamance County. Alamance County Deputies attempted a traffic stop Friday around 12:45 a.m., after a driver failed to stop at a stop light. The driver did not stop for deputies and ran into a curb.
Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
WXII 12
Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
qcitymetro.com
A student-professor quarrel at Winston-Salem State led to an arrest, which ignited an internet storm
Winston-Salem State University faces backlash after a video surfaced of a student getting arrested inside a classroom following a verbal altercation with a teacher. The video, posted Wednesday, has more than 3.4 million views on TikTok. It shows the student, identified as Leilla Hamoud, visibly upset and appearing to be in pain as officers put handcuffs on her.
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
wfmynews2.com
WSSU student arrested in classroom
A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
WXII 12
83-year-old man killed while walking on U.S. 220
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A driver who hit and killed a man walking down the road will not face charges. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Glenn Chriscoe, 83, of Randleman, was walking north on U.S. Route 220 Business late Thursday night when a driver of a car struck him.
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
cbs17
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in North Carolina, police say
Police said they believe the woman, Alicia Moles of Hillsborough, was involved in "similar crimes in and around Orange and Durham counties."
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
triad-city-beat.com
Three years after Greensboro, Winston-Salem signs contract with Cure Violence to reduce gun violence
An innovative new program is coming to Winston-Salem to curb violent crime rates. In an effort to reduce gun violence in the city, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and the city of Winston-Salem have partnered with two organizations — one national and one local — to reduce gun violence in the city.
Comments / 2