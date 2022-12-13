Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized
PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale. Glendale Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived at a home and were taken to the backyard where a man was found non-responsive with a gunshot wound.
AZFamily
Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run
Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can't copy and photograph them.
AZFamily
22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One dead, suspect at large after shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Glendale police are searching for someone they say shot a man to death early Saturday morning near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man armed with knife shot while running away from Phoenix officers
A 22-year-old man and a baby died after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday.
AZFamily
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
AZFamily
Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix on Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
Phoenix PD investigating double shooting near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
At about 5 p.m., police were called to a business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Man causes crash, attacks driver in Goodyear because “devil took over him,” police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is in custody after intentionally crashing into another car that had two kids inside and choking the driver after “the devil took over him.” On Thursday, around 6 p.m., Goodyear police officers received a frantic 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a car accident, and the other driver was attacking him. Officers responded to the area of S. Estrella Parkway and Romley Road just south of the MC85 and detained a man, later identified as Jesse Michael Scott.
AZFamily
Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
2 Mesa officers recognized for quick response saving bedridden woman, son from fire
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Mesa police officers are being called heroes throughout the department and community after their bravery and quick response during a massive three-story apartment fire earlier this month. They saved two older people inside the complex, including a bedridden woman. Arizona’s Family was the first...
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
AZFamily
Mesa police save 2 people from burning apartment building
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays.
AZFamily
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays.
AZFamily
Four-car crash on US 60 in East Valley leaves one hospitalized
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on the U.S. 60 in the East Valley early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 7;30 a.m. near the Val Vista Drive exit in Mesa. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
KTAR.com
Man dead after vehicle found rolled over in Scottsdale drainage basin
PHOENIX — A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning after his vehicle apparently rolled into a drainage basin in Scottsdale. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:30 a.m. near Shea Boulevard and 96th Street and found Roberto Pagan dead in his vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
