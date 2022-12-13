ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized

PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale. Glendale Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived at a home and were taken to the backyard where a man was found non-responsive with a gunshot wound.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run

Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can’t copy and photograph them. Community steps up to help 82-year-old Walmart greeter pay off medical bills. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. After a Tik Tok with 82-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man causes crash, attacks driver in Goodyear because “devil took over him,” police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man is in custody after intentionally crashing into another car that had two kids inside and choking the driver after “the devil took over him.” On Thursday, around 6 p.m., Goodyear police officers received a frantic 911 call from a man who said he was involved in a car accident, and the other driver was attacking him. Officers responded to the area of S. Estrella Parkway and Romley Road just south of the MC85 and detained a man, later identified as Jesse Michael Scott.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police save 2 people from burning apartment building

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four-car crash on US 60 in East Valley leaves one hospitalized

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person has been rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on the U.S. 60 in the East Valley early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 7;30 a.m. near the Val Vista Drive exit in Mesa. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man dead after vehicle found rolled over in Scottsdale drainage basin

PHOENIX — A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning after his vehicle apparently rolled into a drainage basin in Scottsdale. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:30 a.m. near Shea Boulevard and 96th Street and found Roberto Pagan dead in his vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy