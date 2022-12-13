ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHuCo_0jgQ9AiI00

According to NBC4i, the victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed.

The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that suspect is responsible for shooting and critically injuring a 26-year-old man traveling eastbound on I-70 on Friday.

The victim — who was shot just after noon near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street — is seen in dashcam video merging from the left to right lanes of the highway. Trailing closely behind him is the driver of a red sedan, who police suspect is the shooting culprit.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

'Taken from me too soon': Pregnant girlfriend mourns loss of man killed in Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot at a west Columbus gas station this week and was months away from becoming a father. Andrew Combs and his pregnant girlfriend, Victoria Perez, just finished Christmas shopping when they stopped at the Sunoco gas station at 2725 West Broad Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Combs went inside while Perez waited in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City Thanksgiving burglary suspect from Columbus

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving. “Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after crash in Eastmoor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot several times on the way to his car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road

A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road. A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Doctor: Vaccine misinformation leading to flu, measles …. Doctor: Vaccine misinformation leading to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
COLUMBUS, OH
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy