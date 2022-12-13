Lively and Freeland highlight Lisbon’s 3rd victory

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Morgan Lively and Cami Freeland combined to score 27 as Lisbon got by Leetonia, 38-31.

Lively scored a game-high 14 points and hauled down 10 rebounds. Freeland connected on a trio of three-point baskets for 13 points while grabbing eight boards. Brooklyn Cousins added 8 points and four assists.

Next up for the Blue Devils (3-2) is a home contest against Southern on Thursday.

Ella Gregorino tallied 14 points, sank three shots from long distance, for the Bears.

Leetonia will visit Valley Christian on Thursday.

