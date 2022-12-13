ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Harold Edward Marlow

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1PMV_0jgQ8kG700

Mr. Harold Edward Marlow, age 91, of Columbus, MS passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, surrounded by family.

Harold is survived by his wife Faye Nell Walraven Marlow; daughters, Terry Lynn Marlow Armstrong and Donna Marie Marlow Sistrunk; son, Timothy Dale Marlow; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bethlehem West Baptist Church, 14310 AL Hwy 157, Vinemont, AL 35179.

Moss Service Funeral Home is directing.

