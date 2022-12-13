Obituary: Harold Edward Marlow
Mr. Harold Edward Marlow, age 91, of Columbus, MS passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, surrounded by family.
Harold is survived by his wife Faye Nell Walraven Marlow; daughters, Terry Lynn Marlow Armstrong and Donna Marie Marlow Sistrunk; son, Timothy Dale Marlow; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bethlehem West Baptist Church, 14310 AL Hwy 157, Vinemont, AL 35179.
Moss Service Funeral Home is directing.
