Spokane, WA

‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods

By Jordan Smith
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city.

But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service.

“I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy Schluter, a resident on the northwest part of town.

On Sunday night, she attempted to leave her neighborhood to run some errands. That feat required the help of two neighbors, a bag of sand, and an hour of her time.

“It took us an hour to go down one block and up one block to get to the main road up here,” she said. That two-block adventure ordinarily takes 30 seconds.

During the first snowstorm of the season, Schluter paid for her curb to be snow-blown, just to get her car free so she could get to work. Then, it snowed again. Neither time, she says, did she see snow plows come through her neighborhood.

“I have to work tomorrow, that’s what makes me nervous,” said Schluter. “I have work tomorrow and I have no idea how I’m going to get there.”

The City of Spokane says crews have been working non-stop to clear roads across the city.

“We have had an enormous amount of snow in a short amount of time,” said Kirsten Davis, Communications Manager for the City of Spokane.

The City prioritizes the main arterials throughout Spokane, along with hilly areas and high elevation locations. When large amounts of snowfall are recorded, it could take a while to get to some neighborhoods.

“We always say that it takes about three days, sometimes longer [to clear all residential areas],” said Davis. “And this kind of snow takes longer, it’s heavy. And as you can tell, we’re running out of places to push it.”

Davis tells 4 News that they shuffle the order in which neighborhoods are treated, so no neighborhood is consistently the last one to receive assistance. She says over half of all residential areas have been plowed through Monday afternoon.

Davis says snow plow crews will complete residential routes by about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but there will still need to be cleanup in some areas.

Comments / 40

Marvin Mason
4d ago

They would’ve never made it around here when I was a kid. If they think this is bad now they should’ve seen it when I was like six or seven that was really really got snow, and they didn’t plow any of the residential streets at all.

Reply(1)
18
Colleen Sharp Bossio
4d ago

I grew up here and have seen many times being dumped on heavy and we only had shovels then. my parents would shovel their way out cuz the plows couldn't do the Residencial areas then. if your going to live in the northwest, be prepared for our winters. we now have snowblower and friends have private plows. this is why I'll always have a 4runner or 4 wheel drive vehicle.

Reply
11
Savage
4d ago

Waaah, waaah, waaah if you don’t like the snow move to a southern state or put chains, cables, or studs on your tires and learn how to slow down to a safe speed and drive sensible!

Reply
11
 

