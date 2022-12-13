ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bronx man shot and killed man inside public housing building, police say

By Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of killing a Queens man inside a public housing building in New York City.

Richard Brown, 58, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Queens resident David Spralling on Dec. 8, according to the NYPD.

Spralling was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a third-floor hallway inside the Baychester Houses on Schieffelin Place in Edenwald, police said. Spralling was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brown was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

