Hayden, AL

Obituary: Lawrence Isbell

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
Funeral services for Lawrence Isbell, age 68 of Hayden, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jasson Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Guinns Cove Cemetery near Hayden. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Lawrence was born on Oct. 20, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama to Joseph and Vonda Lee Grubbs Isbell. He loved work in the garden, walk in the woods, be outside with nature, going to antique shops, fixing up things and was an avid Mountain Dew lover.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Isbell; mother, Vonda Lee Isbell Isom; brother, Larry Isbell, a nephew and a great nephew. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Kathy Garrett; siblings, Brenda DeMonia, Charles Isbell, Emily White, Robert Isbell, Norman Isbell and Steve Isbell; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Isbell Family.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Michael Munger

We are saddened to announce the passing of David Michael Munger on Dec. 14, 2022, due to a long term illness. He was 64 years old but led a fulfilling life. David worked his way through the ranks as a firefighter for the City of Cullman eventually settling at the top as fire chief for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued on as a fire investigator. He loved cooking, working in his garden, woodworking and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest joy came from his three grandkids. David is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children, Brittany (Tige) Rodgers and Jason (Anna) Munger, his three grandchildren, Macnair Rodgers, and Eleanor and Matilda Munger as well as five siblings: James (Karen), Tom (Connie), Billy (Carmen), Matt (Melissa) and Christy Munger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Patricia Munger. An informal memorial service will be held at the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munger family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Robbins Scogin

Pauline Robbins Scogin, age 79 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Pauline was born on June 24, 1943, in Atwood, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek. Brother Tyler Pendley and Brother Venlon Bradford will officiate. Pauline is survived by her children, Donna Frederick, husband Ken, Paul Scogin, Wade Scogin, wife Brenda, Jill Scogin Pendley, late husband Scott; grandchildren, Dara Williams, late husband Josh, Cody Scogin, wife Andashia, Tyler Pendley, wife Heather, Matthew Frederick, wife Savannah, Tori Beck, husband Skyler, Katie Davis, husband John; great grandchildren, Madison Williams, Drew Williams, Mattilynn Frederick, Mason Williams, Will Scogin, Jackson Pendley, Mia Frederick, Cooper Pendley, and Breakence Davis; brothers, Billy Robbins, Jimmy Robbins, wife Betty; and sister, Kay Lemire, husband Don. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Robbins and Gladys Robbins; one infant son; grandson, Andrew “Drew” Frederick; and siblings, Mable Holland, Norris Robbins, Junior Robbins, Christine Cornelius, Jerry Robbins, and Janie Grace.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes

Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sara McCravy Mann

Sarah McCravy Mann was born on May 22, 1927. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2022. She is a member of West Side Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jess and Edna Ruth Yates McCravy; and Elsie McCravy; husband, William Dwain Mann; daughter, Brenda (Jim) Gray; sons: Michael Wayne Mann and Danny Mann; grandson, Michael Shane Mann and brothers: Billy McCravy and Bobby McCravy. Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Jim) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Janice Mann; grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Kyle Timmerman, Joshua Gray, Crystal Mann Henderson, LeeAnne (Ed) Jernigan, Patrick (Summer) Sularin and Trina (George) Waites; great grandchildren, Zoey and Liam Timmerman, Dylan Culbertson, Kaitlyn and Taylor Anderson, Collin Taylor, Will and Wesley Waites, Anna, Sarah Beth and Joe Sularin and Julianna Jernigan; sister, Annie Ruth Culver; brother, Jerry McCravy; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Yuvonne Betty White

Mrs. Yuvonne Betty White, age 88, of Union Grove passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at her residence.  She was formerly of Jones Chapel, Alabama.  She was born in Winston County, Alabama, Dec. 18, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband, James White; her parents, Hershel and Verna Mae Tyree Morton; two brothers, Jay Morton, James ‘Jim’ Morton; sister, Gwendolyn Fortenberry.  She was known to many as Granny White. She is survived by her three daughters, Wanda (Dale) Bates, Shela White, Janice (Bennette) Hayes; seven grandchildren, Keith (Lisa) Bates, Josh (Leah) Bates, Cortney Bates, Lee Ann (Brad) Lawrence, Cindy (Keith) Risner, Tonya (Dusty) Miller, Justin (Sarah) Hayes; seven great-grandchildren, Eli Bates, Austin & Gracie Lawrence, Lucas & Kensi Miller, Tyler and Abby Risner; family and friends. The family requests no flowers please. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 21st, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery.  Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family.
UNION GROVE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Grace Skinner

Grace Skinner, age 91, of Attalla, Alabama formerly of Cullman passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Cullman to Roy and Fannie Davis Hightower. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Skinner and her parents. Survivors are her daughter, Rita (David) King of Rainbow City Alabama; sister, Ethel Lee Nail of Hanceville;  grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) King, Laura (Blake) Mayo; great grandchildren, Hannah Mayo, Libby Mayo, Paxtin King and Ben Mayo. A graveside memorial service will be announced at a later time. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
ATTALLA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wilma Jean Bland

Graveside funeral services for Wilma Jean Bland, age 84 of Hanceville, will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Dr. David McGowin and Pastor Tom Richter will officiate the service. Mrs. Bland was born on July 23, 1938, in Montgomery, Alabama to James Sticher and Lois Jackson Sticher. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hanceville for 49 years and was currently a member of First Baptist Church Cullman. Wilma worked many years at Hanceville High School as a teacher’s aid and later went to work at Romines Apparel Store until...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dolores Belinda Peppers

Dolores Belinda Peppers, 65 of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Dolores was born on March 19, 1957, in Munchweiler, Germany. She loved to travel and enjoyed her job escorting mobile homes as it enabled her to see the country. No services are planned at this time. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Prakelt; son, Jesse Peppers; ex-husband and father of her children, David Peppers; and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Peppers.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobby L. Brockman

Funeral services for Bobby L. Brockman, age 58 of Hanceville, will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Mountain Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Long officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Brockman will lie in state at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Bobby was born on Dec. 4, 1964, in Flint, Michigan. He attended Mountain Grove Baptist Church and was loved by many. Bobby was an avid Alabama Fan “Roll Tide”; he enjoyed woodworking and coaching the boy’s baseball team, loving each player as if...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Paul “Scott” Gruelle

Paul “Scott” Gruelle, age 58 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. Paul was born on July 2, 1964, at Mount Vernon, Illinois. No services planned at this time. Paul is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughters, Kerry, Kaysie, Kayla, and Jessica; sisters, Connie, Rosemary, Catherine, and Valerie; and brother, Marlin “Butch”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin E. Gruelle, and Mabel E. (Wells) Gruelle.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Delinda Louann Thompson

Delinda Louann Thompson, age 76 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hendrix Health and Rehab. Delinda was born on June 5, 1964, in Lynn, Alabama. No services will be held at this time. Delinda is survived by her children, Melvin (Vicki) Willingham, Shirley Hagood, Nancy Willingham, Patricia Rubenstine, Daniel Gilliland, and Manuel Gilliland; grandchildren, James Michael Gary Rubenstine, Kimberly Ann Walters, Matthew Willingham, Jennifer Green, Billy Gene Smith, Dottie Nicole Kelly. James Daniel Gilliland, Johnathan Gilliland, Shawn Gilliland, Austin Gilliland, and a host of great great grandchildren and the many special friends, Kimberly Thomas, Danielle Dodd, Keisha Franks, and Diane Dodd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dera Kimbrell; son, Robert Lee Willingham; son-in-laws, Roy Hagood, and James E. Rubenstine.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brian Neal Smith

Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Judy L. Goforth

Judy L. Goforth, age 84 of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 21,1938, in Ohio to Audley Law and Beulah Lull Law. She was a special education teacher with many schools in Alabama and North Carolina. She was a graduated of Alabama A&M with a degree in education. Judy was raised in South Dakota; she loved her grandchildren very much and spent as much time with them as she could and was very dedicated to her family; she was an avid reader. Mrs. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Gene Goforth; granddaughter, Katherina Goforth; her parents, Audley “Toad” and Beulah Lull Law; sister, Jean Kehr. She is survived by her children, David (Cynthia) Goforth, Daniel (Rebecca) Goforth, Doug (Lisa) Goforth and Marianne Goforth (David) Link; grandchildren, Charles, Jonathan, Emily, Danielle, Samantha, Jennifer, Anna, Grason, Nicholas, Alexander, Michael, Jordan, Melody, Christina, Hannah and Matthew; great grandchildren, Remi, Avery, Hunter, John Tyler and Grace; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe (Nancy Carol) Pilgram. The family will have a memorial service at a later date and time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Goforth Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Henry Nelson Michael

Funeral Service for Henry Nelson Michael, age 87, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kenny Royal officiating, burial at Holly Pond. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Michael passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Rogersville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Novella Adams White; stepfather, James “Buddy” White; son, Jerome Michael; and sisters, Nell, Lena, Inez, and Jewell. Survivors include his spouse, Priscilla Stewart; daughter, Rebecca Michael; son, Scottie (Ninah) League; daughter, Misty Sandlin; grandchildren, Cobie (Adair) League, Caleb League, Ryleigh Brewer, Isabella Brewer, Chayce Sandlin, Aubrey Sandlin, and Rush Sandlin; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jasper League; brother, Glenn (Teri) Wilson; brother-in-law, George Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Peggy Swann

Funeral Service for Peggy Swann, age 62 of Cullman, will be at on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Long officiating, burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Swann passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born, March 14, 1960, to Dewitt and I.V. Hathcock. She was preceded in death by her, parents and mother-in-law, Bertie Mae Swann. Survivors include her husband, Mark Swann; daughter, Kassey Swann; grandsons, Kane Anderson and Bentlee Marlow; father-in-law; Melvin Swann; sister-in-law, Debra Swann Butler; nieces, Katie Birt, Kristie Butler, Kelsie Butler and Chastity Thatch; nephew, Nathan Quattlebaum; brother, Rickey Hathcock; sister, Connie Haynes; and a host of many family and close friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Duell Allred

Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Danecker

Linda Sue Danecker, age 66, passed away at her residence in Hanceville on Dec. 7, 2022. Mrs. Danecker was born on June 5, 1956, in Peach Orchard, Missouri to the late Samuel D. and Linda (Lecroy) Mooney. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Haley Danecker, Jamison Danecker, Jesse Randolph and Jacob Giles; grandchildren, Leighanda Wilson, Branson Danecker, Ashlyn Danecker, Kyra Randolph, Jestin Randolph, Analeigh Randolph, Layne Ivey, and Gavin Giles; sisters, Sara Hankey, Viola Harrah, and Vilot Kay; brothers, Samuel David Mooney Jr. and David Izack Mooney; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family has elected cremation and will announce a Celebration of Life service at a later time and date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tony Lawayne Freeman

Funeral Service for Tony Lawayne Freeman, age 57, of Cullman, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ralph Andrews officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Freeman passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center. He was born Oct. 25, 1965, to Gerald “Shorty” Freeman and Sandra Freeman. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his daughter, Kristina (John) Andrews; son, Taylor Freeman; granddaughter, Lauren Andrews; mother, Sandra L. Freeman; sister, Tracey Freeman; brother, Tommy (Angela) Freeman; nephews, Thomas Freeman, Roman Christensen, Devin Christensen, and Kyle Christensen; niece, Brittany Freeman; significant other, Kelly Stratman; mother of his children, Janice Baker; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Steve Allan Miller

Steve Allan Miller, 68, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Michigan. He is survived by his son, Chance (Anna) Miller; daughter, Frankie (Cody) Tipton; grandson, Griffin Tipton; sisters, Lisa Miller and Sherry (Jim) Jennings and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Edwin “Ed” Miller and Mary Jane Bennett Miller and his brother, Kevin Blake Miller. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church; the Rev. Dr. John Richter officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
CULLMAN, AL
