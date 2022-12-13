Obituary: Lawrence Isbell

Funeral services for Lawrence Isbell, age 68 of Hayden, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jasson Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Guinns Cove Cemetery near Hayden. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Lawrence was born on Oct. 20, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama to Joseph and Vonda Lee Grubbs Isbell. He loved work in the garden, walk in the woods, be outside with nature, going to antique shops, fixing up things and was an avid Mountain Dew lover.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Isbell; mother, Vonda Lee Isbell Isom; brother, Larry Isbell, a nephew and a great nephew. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Kathy Garrett; siblings, Brenda DeMonia, Charles Isbell, Emily White, Robert Isbell, Norman Isbell and Steve Isbell; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Isbell Family.