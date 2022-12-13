Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com
Saraya Comments On WWE's Success With Triple H Running The Company, Vince McMahon's Rumored Return
What does Saraya think of the success of WWE since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over for Vince McMahon behind-the-scenes?. What does she think about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the company, as rumored in recent weeks?. The former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer spoke about this...
rajah.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Caught Off Guard By WWE Termination; More on Her Release
– Mandy Rose was released from WWE contract on Tuesday and fightfulselect.com reports that things on NXT on Tuesday were put together in a “hasty” fashion as it pertains to Rose dropping the women’s title. Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live further noted that Rose herself was caught off guard by the termination while separate reports indicated that despite the shock, Rose was in good spirits both at the NXT show as well as immediately following getting word that she’d been let go.
rajah.com
Tommy Dreamer Reveals IMPACT Wrestling Wanted To Sign Roxanne Perez
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics such as how brand-new WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez started the year as the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, but she was leaving and she had a tryout with IMPACT Wrestling and the promotion wanted to sign her immediately after that because she had one hell of match, though she was open and honest about having a tryout with the WWE.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls His First Impression Of Samoa Joe
What were Jeff Jarrett's initial thoughts on Samoa Joe?. During the latest recording of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer, part-time All Elite Wrestling talent, and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett revealed his first impression of Samoa Joe. When asked about seeing Joe at...
rajah.com
Booker T Sounds Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
What did Booker T think of Mandy Rose's WWE NXT departure?. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about exactly that during the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On The Smackdown Six
During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reflected on the end of the Smackdown Six era of WWE. Check out the comments from the master of intensity, intelligence, and integrity below:. I was really sad...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says TNA Wrestling Needed To Grow Their Business By Getting Out Of A Sound Stage
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how TNA Wrestling were bringing in a lot of big names like Scott Hall, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Jeff Hardy and Ric Flair, but what they didn’t do was they needed to grow their business by holding their shows outside of a sound stage. Bischoff also said TNA Wrestling's issue was never about talent as they had a lot of talent and what the company was lacking was strategy because as long as they continue to produce their show inside of a sound stage they will never have credibility with the audience since they never had that big arena feel.
rajah.com
TNT Championship Match Confirmed For AEW New Year's Smash Special Event
You can officially pencil in a championship match for the upcoming AEW New Year's Smash special event. Announced for AEW New Year's Smash on December 28, 2022 from Colorado is a showdown pitting Samoa Joe one-on-one against Wardlow. The Joe-Wardlow bout will feature the TNT Championship on-the-line. Make sure to...
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
Below are match listings, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, courtesy fightfulselect.com. WWE is set to tape next week's episode of Smackdown tonight as well and we will have spoilers later tonight or tomorrow. - Women's Tag Title Match: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL. - Ricochet...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals How Call Ups From WWE NXT To The Main Roster Work Under Triple H's Regime
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the current process of how call ups work from WWE NXT to the main roster under Triple H's regime.
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Talks About Signing Her AEW Deal, Previous "Pay Per Appearance" Agreement
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on Fightful's Grapsody podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about signing her All Elite Wrestling contract, as well as the previous "pay per appearance" agreement she was working under. Featured below...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Reflects On Working With Triple H, Reveals Advice He Gave Him
Braun Strowman recently spoke with CBS Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on working with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and revealed some advice that the new boss of WWE gave him. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Brian Hebner Says Vince McMahon Should Be Gone From The WWE
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should be gone from the company and how things are a little bit different there now with him not running things as well as how he believes Vince has lost his touch and he just doesn’t see how McMahon returning can be beneficial for the WWE at this point.
rajah.com
Top Dolla Gives Update After Botched Suicide Dive on WWE Smackdown
-- During yesterday's WWE Smackdown, Top Dolla attempted a suicide dive that went wrong after it appeared as if he slipped leading into the spot, botching the jump and stumbling over instead. After the show, Top Dolla tweeted that his "legs gave out" on the jump but that he suffered no ill effects, was checked out by personnel backstage and was cleared with no injuries.
rajah.com
Sasha Banks, WWE Negotiated Release Months Ago; Banks Reportedly Getting Paid Staggering Amount By NJPW
– Sasha Banks is set to make her first wrestling appearance in January for NJPW after walking out of WWE several months ago. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Banks and WWE negotiated a mutual parting of the ways “months ago”, however, the company never made any public statement and still lists her on the active roster. As part of the negotiated exit, Banks was only able to take wrestling related books beginning in 2023 which would explain why other independent promotions that attempted to book her before next year were unsuccessful.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (12/16): Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. The Pitbull of Diamond Mine puts her perfect NXT Level Up record on the line when she collides...
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Comments On Wanting Showdown With Cody Rhodes
Grayson Waller wants to prove he is better than Cody Rhodes. The WWE NXT Superstar spoke about this and how he wished he worked with Dusty Rhodes in NXT prior to his passing during a recent appearance on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Reveals Male AEW Stars She Wants To Partner With In An Intergender Match
AEW Star Willow Nightingale recently appeared on the company's Unrestricted podcast to discuss topics such as which male AEW Stars she would partner with in an Intergender Match. Willow Nightingale said:. “If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that...
Comments / 0