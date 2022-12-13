Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
EW.com
Justice is Swifty: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over Eras tour tix debacle
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans across 13 states are suing Ticketmaster for the way it mishandled ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour,. According to documents obtained by Deadline, the lawsuit was submitted Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's California-based parent company, was accused by 26 plaintiffs of violating the state's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law. The plaintiffs accuse Live Nation of fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and "intentional misrepresentation."
Centre Daily
Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is ‘Crazier’ Than We Imagined: How Does the Singer Make Her Money?
Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Keep reading to learn about her fortune. What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?. Once Taylor established...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert
Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Devastated’ After Having to Reschedule Concerts Amid Vocal Cord Issue: ‘Doctor’s Orders’
Ho, Ho, Oh No! LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel two of her upcoming holiday concerts after doctors discovered bleeding on her vocal cords. "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes, 40, penned in a handwritten letter posted via Instagram on Wednesday, […]
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
Tanya Tucker To Star in New Holiday Movie ‘A Nashville Christmas’
Tanya Tucker is reigniting her actress skillset on a new project!. A Nashville Christmas is set to premiere on the Paramount Network, and Tanya will play a version of, well… herself? The role has Tanya embodying an overwhelmed country musician who seeks out a relaxing holiday on her grandmother’s small town Tennessee farm.
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
