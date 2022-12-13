ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

EW.com

Justice is Swifty: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over Eras tour tix debacle

More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans across 13 states are suing Ticketmaster for the way it mishandled ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour,. According to documents obtained by Deadline, the lawsuit was submitted Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's California-based parent company, was accused by 26 plaintiffs of violating the state's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law. The plaintiffs accuse Live Nation of fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and "intentional misrepresentation."
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show

Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOEL 950 AM

Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour

Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
IOWA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

