ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Duncanville vs. North Shore preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

For Duncanville, perhaps the fourth time's the charm in the Texas state football playoffs when they take on North Shore (Houston, Texas) 2022 UIL 6A Division 1 Championship. The sides have met in three of the last four 6A D1 state title games, and North Shore has won them all. This year, Duncanville enters the matchup as the No. 9 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while the Mustangs come in at No. 8.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period

The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Colts score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis; Jonathan Taylor hurts ankle, out

Minnesota looks to clinch the NFC North while Indy hopes to keep its very slim playoff hopes alive. We're underway in Minnesota between the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (10-3). Saturday appeared to have all the makings of a Vikings blowout win, but it's the Colts on top early and in full control. This despite the 2021 rushing king, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, being ruled out with ankle injury after one reception for 13 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Titans' Denico Autry: Out again

Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice

Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Christian Watson, sit Mike Evans

The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, entering the Week 15 NFL schedule on a five-game losing skid. Quarterback Russell Wilson has not thrown for 300 yards since Week 1 against his former team, making him one of the Fantasy football busts. Wilson is coming off his first three-touchdown game of the season, though, as he threw for 247 yards and three scores against Kansas City last week. Should you include him in your Week 15 Fantasy football picks? There are plenty of tricky Fantasy football start-sit decisions this week, so it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice to get the most accurate Week 15 Fantasy football projections. Does SportsLine's model recommend backing Wilson in his matchup against Arizona? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15

Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice

Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Three NFL upsets that will happen in Week 15, plus Zach Wilson will start for Jets and 49ers look dangerous

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It took 15 weeks, but it finally happened: Someone has clinched a division title! I was starting to think that none of the divisions were going to get clinched and that the NFL was going to have to pick names out of a hat to see who makes the playoffs, but thankfully, it doesn't look like that will have to happen.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

49ers' Josh Johnson: Expected to remain in backup role

Johnson will likely remain the 49ers' backup quarterback for Thursday's game against the Seahawks with Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) listed as questionable but expected to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson played 11 snaps on offense in relief of the banged-up Purdy in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Buccaneers,...
CBS Sports

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win

Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy