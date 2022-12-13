Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall
The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Bengals Elevate Cornerback From Practice Squad for Sunday’s Game Against Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals elevated cornerback Allan George from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. With Mike Hilton out with a knee injury, George will step in and give them some extra cornerback depth. He's appeared in one game this season and will return to the practice squad on Monday.
Ravens’ David Ojabo to Make Debut Eight Months After Achilles Tear
Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut against the Browns in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Ojabo, an important cog on Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team, forced five fumbles last season to lead the conference. Baltimore picked him 45th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
How Broncos Can Duplicate Jerry Jeudy’s Breakout 3-TD Performance
Jerry Jeudy tamed the torch-and-pitchfork crowd at Denver Broncos HQ after his three-touchdown day against the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that game, he was in the fans’ doghouse, and many labeled him a bust because he wasn’t lighting the world on fire with his play. As a 2020...
Former Kansas QB legend David Jaynes speaks at emotional John Hadl celebration of life
One of the country’s top football recruits his senior year at Bonner Springs High School, quarterback sensation David Jaynes spoke with then-Alabama coaching legend Bear Bryant several times during the recruiting process. Humbled and honored by interest shown in him by one of the most accomplished coaches of all...
2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets
The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15
The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH
No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Needs to Avoid the Impactful Hits
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is not afraid to take a big hit to gain an extra yard or two. However, the team wants him to be more prudent with the way he runs because they need him to avoid injuries and stay in the game.
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
