Loudonville, OH

'I don’t know easy': Corri Vermilya leads Loudonville over St. Peter's in girls basketball

By Larry Stine
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
LOUDONVILLE — The one thing you’ll quickly learn about Corri Vermilya is she's so competitive, even a broken foot can’t keep her down for long.

Injured in the preseason, Vermilya has worked her way back to being almost completely healed, and it showed Monday night as the Loudonville girls basketball team rolled past Mansfield St. Peter’s 80-5 in Mid-Buckeye Conference action.

Vermilya was a tour de force in three quarters of play, scoring 34 points, including three 3-pointers, pocketing nine steals, and adding a half-dozen rebounds.

She showed no signs of soreness with her ankle.

“It feels fine. I’m feeling good when I play now, and I think I can still do the things I normally would,” Vermilya said. “It’s kind of a mental thing honestly at that point when we played Harvest Prep (first game of the season) just because I kind of knew how much my foot hurt, and it kind of held me back physically.

“But I don’t feel it at all, I don’t think about it at all when I play now so I feel a lot better.”

And that’s good news for Loudonville, but bad news for opposing teams. St. Peter’s, which only dressed seven players and received four points from Makenzie Hardin, simply was no match for the Redbirds, who employed a press in the first quarter that resulted in 16 turnovers en route to 38 for the game.

Loudonville coach Tyler Bates has tried to bring back Vermilya slowly, but her all-around play of late would lead you to believe she’s nearing 100% healthy.

But her injury also meant the rest of the Redbirds had to step up their play, and they did.

“We talked about it as a team where some of these girls have waited a long time to get a chance to play, and kind of put your own stamp on the program, and you’re going to get a chance right now,” Bates said. “We knew going into Cardington it would be a tough one. I think when we went down there and got that one (39-38 Redbirds win) without Corri, the team started to realize we can get this done.

"It might not look the same as it has, scoring 80 or 90 points, but we can do it with defense and teamwork. I think that win, as well as the win on the road at (Medina) Buckeye (40-39) really have been great for our confidence this year.”

Several Loudonville players shined against St.Peter’s as junior Liberty Gerhart had 10 points with seven rebounds, junior guards Jena Guilliam and Sophia Spangler (four steals) each tossed in eight points, and senior Maddie Kline added seven points and seven rebounds.

Kline said the team came together as one when Vermilya was sidelined or limited in her play.

“We had to step up by taking care of the ball, pick up our turnovers some, we had to handle the ball, have more pressure on defense, we had to get other people to score so we shared the ball more when she was out,” Kline pointed out. “I think it made us a lot better, it had a lot more of us scoring, sharing the ball more, and I thought it was good for us.

“Getting her back, we started scoring more, and she brings a positive energy to the team.”

Guilliams says not only did the team respond in Vermilya’s absence with stepped-up offensive play but the Redbirds defense really came alive.

And she says they’ll also play that much harder as freshman guard Addison Wolford was recently lost for the next 4-6 weeks with a hand injury.

“In practice we always went 100%, we made sure all of us were talking, we always brought the energy, and we just worked really hard and our defense is the reason why we won the games we did,” Guilliams said. “Obviously, we’re really sad about Addie being out but we’re just going to keep putting in the work.”

Vermilya says to be able to come back from her injury in such a strong way has meant so much to her.

“I guess playing basketball for so long, you don’t realize how important it is to you, so then you have to sit out for two hours at practice and watch everybody else do what you live,” she noted. “Obviously, I love the girls on my team, and I’m very happy for them that they weren’t in a place that I was in. But you really don’t want to take any games for granted, and now that I’m back, every single game, you just want to go so hard every single game because I know what it’s like being out now.”

Bates says Vermilya has told him she’s good to go now.

“She tells us she’s pain-free, so you have to listen to her, but she looks like herself out there,” he said. “She’s put in a lot of time, and we know how much it means to her, so to just see her back out there is a blessing.”

And Vermilya says she’s really not trying to overdue it as she gets stronger but…

“I don’t know, I just always try to go as hard as I can at everything so, yeah, my parents and grandparents have said, ‘Take it easy, you don’t want to reinjure it’,” she laughed. “I don’t know easy, that’s not in my vocabulary. I just try to go as hard as I can.”

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

