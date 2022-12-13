ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state's reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
Oysters sold at Publix linked to norovirus outbreak

FLORIDA — A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday. A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The CDC said as...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named next NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, who has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election....
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering

It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
New York's unemployment rate was unchanged in November

The private sector in New York added 19,600 jobs in November as the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. New York's private sector job growth increased by a modest 0.2%, but matched the the nation as a whole in November. The state...
Lawsuit puts ride-hail driver pay raise on hold

A raise for Uber drivers that was supposed to kick in next week has stalled after a New York judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Taxi and Limousine Commission's plan. Uber sued on Friday, claiming in court documents that the raise would force the company to pay their drivers an additional $21 million to $23 million per month. The company argued that increasing ride-hail driver pay would require a 10% fair increase, which would be detrimental to business.
Increased travel means more chances to spread illness this holiday

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since Thanksgiving, and with more holiday travel coming up, health professionals fear there will be an increase in the number of cases for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — all of which have similar symptoms.
PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.

