Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Gov. DeSantis puts signature on property insurance, hurricane relief bills
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed legislation providing hurricane relief assistance and moving to shore up the state’s property insurance market in the wake of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole this year. Those were two pieces of legislation passed by lawmakers in a...
Bay News 9
DeSantis signs toll discounts bill; property insurance, hurricane relief still on desk
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed legislation establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation, which will provide account credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state. The program, passed along with two other bills this week in the Florida...
Bay News 9
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state's reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
Bay News 9
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
Bay News 9
Oysters sold at Publix linked to norovirus outbreak
FLORIDA — A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday. A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The CDC said as...
Bay News 9
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, who has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election....
Bay News 9
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering
It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County homeless population grows: 'It’s the best way we can make it'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The homeless population continues to increase in the Tampa Bay area, particularly in Hillsborough County. The homeless numbers also have increased across Florida. According to the Florida Council on Homelessness Annual 2022 report, there’s a more than 50 percent increase in unsheltered homeless people in...
Bay News 9
New York's unemployment rate was unchanged in November
The private sector in New York added 19,600 jobs in November as the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. New York's private sector job growth increased by a modest 0.2%, but matched the the nation as a whole in November. The state...
Bay News 9
Lawsuit puts ride-hail driver pay raise on hold
A raise for Uber drivers that was supposed to kick in next week has stalled after a New York judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Taxi and Limousine Commission's plan. Uber sued on Friday, claiming in court documents that the raise would force the company to pay their drivers an additional $21 million to $23 million per month. The company argued that increasing ride-hail driver pay would require a 10% fair increase, which would be detrimental to business.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
Bay News 9
Increased travel means more chances to spread illness this holiday
CLEVELAND — Ohio’s COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since Thanksgiving, and with more holiday travel coming up, health professionals fear there will be an increase in the number of cases for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu — all of which have similar symptoms.
Bay News 9
PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
Comments / 0