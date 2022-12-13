Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Marketing regulations, CAURD locations: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
therealdeal.com
Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing a Long Island nursing home and its owners, including Brooklyn real estate investor Avi Philipson and his father, Bent Philipson, for allegedly diverting government funds, resulting in severe understaffing and neglect of residents. The lawsuit comes as a group led by Avi...
Prison overdoses in New York outpace rest of nation
Albany, N.Y. — The rate of inmates dying from drug overdoses in New York’s correctional facilities is more than double that of the nation, according to a recent report filed by the state attorney general’s office on deaths of individuals in custody. In the past two years,...
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
fox5ny.com
NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving
NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
HERO: 'It's Time To Go,' Would-Be GWB Jumper Tells Veteran Port Authority Police Officer
"It's time to go," a suicidal man perched on the outer railing of the George Washington Bridge told Port Authority Police Officer Stephen Gryboski. Gryboski isn't just any law enforcer, however. The senior officer at the PAPD's George Washington Bridge Command Center, Gryboski is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of...
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD ends tactic of prolonging stops to check for warrants
New York — The New York City police department reached a legal settlement Friday that requires it to abandon a practice in which officers use prolonged street stops to check for arrest warrants and ties to other cases, a tactic critics denounced as “digital stop and frisk.”. Under...
N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS
A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
NYPD cops can no longer detain people while checking for warrants
New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday. Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...
NBC New York
Army Soldier from NYC Charged With Murder in Deadly Shooting of Sergeant at Base
The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier from New York City with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson, of Queens. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
NYC Council member finds dozens of shops illegally selling pot in Manhattan
The council member found the state's drive to raise tax revenue from marijuana is creating some real problems.
therealdeal.com
Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
