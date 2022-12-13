New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday. Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO