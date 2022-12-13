ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing a Long Island nursing home and its owners, including Brooklyn real estate investor Avi Philipson and his father, Bent Philipson, for allegedly diverting government funds, resulting in severe understaffing and neglect of residents. The lawsuit comes as a group led by Avi...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving

NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS

A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
EDISON, NJ
New York Post

NYPD cops can no longer detain people while checking for warrants

New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday.  Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid

Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
