Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall
The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens’ David Ojabo to Make Debut Eight Months After Achilles Tear
Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut against the Browns in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Ojabo, an important cog on Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team, forced five fumbles last season to lead the conference. Baltimore picked him 45th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
Wichita Eagle
2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets
The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Elevate Cornerback From Practice Squad for Sunday’s Game Against Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals elevated cornerback Allan George from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. With Mike Hilton out with a knee injury, George will step in and give them some extra cornerback depth. He's appeared in one game this season and will return to the practice squad on Monday.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15
The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s a great sign for the Chiefs approaching Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
The Chiefs had a full house for Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans. And that includes two players working their way back from injuries: wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (abdominal). Toney put in a limited practice Wednesday; the Chiefs weren’t...
