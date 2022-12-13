ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 24

Roger Smith
4d ago

Aww... that's too bad. I know you guys were really hoping for this one. Next time, just gotta harvest those votes a little harder.

Reply
5
Kim Reimer
4d ago

Why aren't the Republicans sueing for another recount so as to make it a landslide?

Reply
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Republican fears grow that 'anti-Trump' war could 'guarantee Biden's reelection'

Republicans are looking toward 2024 with wary eyes because a split within the party over former President Donald Trump could allow Democrats to win big in the election. GOP members are concerned that the House and Senate, as well as the White House, could slip from their grasp if the party splits over backing Trump or moving forward with someone else.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill

Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote, which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…
OHIO STATE
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy