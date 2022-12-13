Read full article on original website
Roger Smith
4d ago
Aww... that's too bad. I know you guys were really hoping for this one. Next time, just gotta harvest those votes a little harder.
Reply
5
Kim Reimer
4d ago
Why aren't the Republicans sueing for another recount so as to make it a landslide?
Reply
6
Related
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Washington Examiner
Republican fears grow that 'anti-Trump' war could 'guarantee Biden's reelection'
Republicans are looking toward 2024 with wary eyes because a split within the party over former President Donald Trump could allow Democrats to win big in the election. GOP members are concerned that the House and Senate, as well as the White House, could slip from their grasp if the party splits over backing Trump or moving forward with someone else.
Kyrsten Sinema's party switch may make life that much harder for her already stressed out Hill staff
"I doubt many Sinema staffers are going to be the highlight of any Democratic happy hours," said a former spokesperson for then-Sen. Joe Lieberman.
White House condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim she 'would have won' Jan. 6 attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said if she and Steve Bannon had organized the Jan. 6 riot "we would have won" and "it would've been armed."
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
POLITICO
Hakeem Jeffries dodged when asked if there would be a scenario in which Democrats would help elect a "unity" moderate Republican speaker.
"Let's see what happens on Jan. 3," the New York Democrat said. What happened: Incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries declined to answer when asked if his party would ever consider supporting a so-called moderate Republican "unity" speaker candidate should Kevin McCarthy come up short in his quest for the gavel.
Kyrsten Sinema defection sets up “fractured field” that could lead to “Senator Kari Lake”: Analysis
Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona made a bombshell announcement on Friday morning, December 9: She is...
Bernie Sanders blasts Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as a 'corporate Democrat' who has 'sabotaged enormously important legislation'
Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Sinema's recent decision to leave the Democratic Party rested in her "political aspirations."
GOP operative who allegedly kicked a dog hired as top aide to new congressman
Brandon Phillips was arrested last month on a charge of animal cruelty. In 2016, he resigned as Donald Trump's Georgia state director after his criminal history was revealed.
Republicans Slam McConnell After He Expresses Support for Omnibus Bill
Multiple members of the GOP prefer a spending bill to wait until 2023, when their majority in the House of Representatives will give them more leverage.
House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership
Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.
"Tip of the iceberg": Reporter reveals "frightening" gaps in texts Meadows gave to investigators
A trove of text messages between members of Congress and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reveal alarming new details about the wide-ranging plot to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, but a reporter who broke the news said there's likely even more evidence that hasn't been shaken loose.
These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote, which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…
McConnell threatens short-term continuing resolution if Democrats don't meet omnibus demands
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) threatened a short-term continuing resolution on Monday if Senate Democrats do not meet his demands for a large spending bill.
The Meadows texts must have George Washington turning in his grave
There’s every reason to fear that the inmates will be running the asylum.
AOL Corp
Trump in trouble: Republican support for his 2024 bid falls amid political, legal setbacks
Republican support for Donald Trump's presidential bid in 2024 has cratered, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as the former president is beleaguered by midterm losses and courtroom setbacks. By 2-1, GOP and GOP-leaning voters now say they want Trump's policies but a different standard-bearer to carry them. While...
Nancy Pelosi condemns a reporter's question about whether she'll serve her full 2-year term: 'Such a waste of my time'
"Don't bother me with a question like that," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly press conference. "I've said what I'm gonna do."
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 24