Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility
Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Wichita Eagle
NCAA Targeting Political Firepower With President Pick
For the first time in 72 years of executive leadership, the NCAA has gone outside its own campuses or national office for a president. Given the state of affairs, this seems like a fine time to shatter the status quo and try something different. Starting March 1, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie...
Wichita Eagle
Former Kansas QB legend David Jaynes speaks at emotional John Hadl celebration of life
One of the country’s top football recruits his senior year at Bonner Springs High School, quarterback sensation David Jaynes spoke with then-Alabama coaching legend Bear Bryant several times during the recruiting process. Humbled and honored by interest shown in him by one of the most accomplished coaches of all...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...
Comments / 0