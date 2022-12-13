ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Wichita Eagle

NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility

Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school. Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again...
EUGENE, OR
NCAA Targeting Political Firepower With President Pick

For the first time in 72 years of executive leadership, the NCAA has gone outside its own campuses or national office for a president. Given the state of affairs, this seems like a fine time to shatter the status quo and try something different. Starting March 1, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bills Select SEC Defensive Star in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Despite some injuries, the Buffalo Bills are already loaded on defense as they prep for a late-season push toward the playoffs. But it's never a bad time to look toward the future acquisition of young talent, and the Bills could potentially look to the SEC for another defensive contributor. ESPN's...

