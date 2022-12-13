Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Odell Beckham On Friday
Discussions over Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to football have dwindled in recent days after the receiver appeared on "The Shop" last Thursday and strongly campaigned against a return during the regular season. New comments today from Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, however, might just get the OBJ ...
Kirk Cousins pick-six gives Colts 30-0 lead over Vikings
With a chance to clinch the division, the Vikings are getting their doors blown off at home. Midway through the second quarter, Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six to give the Colts a 30-0 lead. Cousins was looking for Jalen Reagor over the middle, but he and Cousins didn’t appear to...
Drew Brees Lands College Football Coaching Gig For Bowl Season
Purdue won't have its starting quarterback on the field when it faces LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2., as Aidan O'Connell reportedly will not play in the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. But the Boilermakers will have the most famous signal-caller in school history on the ...
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Broncos Officially Announce Russell Wilson's Week 15 Status
After taking a massive hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson left the contest and did not return. Wilson, who entered into concussion protocol earlier this week, did not take part in Denver's Wednesday practice. ...
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Curran: Patriots can change narrative with win over Raiders
The Patriots' 2022 season has been notable for F-bombs, penalty flags and screen passes to nowhere. It’s been marred by situational dopiness, offensive regression and playcalling timidity. The product on the field? Beneath the standards of a Bill Belichick team. Explanations for why? Evasive and flimsy. And yet …...
Jonathan Taylor downgraded to out, but Colts push lead to 20-0 over Vikings
Between the Colts and Vikings, one team has a chance to clinch a division and the other is ostensibly playing for pride at 4-8-1. But Indianapolis is beating the brakes off Minnesota early, increasing its lead to 20-0 early on in the second quarter. Down 1o-0, it looked like the...
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Report: Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky on Sunday
With quarterback Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol, the Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both took reps at quarterback during the week, with receiver Diontae Johnson openly advocating for Rudolph to get the nod...
Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
Patrick Mahomes has right hand injury but had a full practice Wednesday
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the practice report with a right hand injury. It is a new injury, but Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes was on the practice report last week with a foot injury but had full participation all week. His 889...
Steelers downgrade Kenny Pickett to out, upgrade Myles Jack to questionable
Word emerged earlier on Saturday that Mitch Trubisky will be behind center when the Steelers play the Panthers on Sunday via multiple reports. But now the team has made that official, announcing Trubisky will start while officially downgrading Kenny Pickett from doubtful to out. Pickett is still in the concussion...
