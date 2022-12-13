ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NBC Sports

Kirk Cousins pick-six gives Colts 30-0 lead over Vikings

With a chance to clinch the division, the Vikings are getting their doors blown off at home. Midway through the second quarter, Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six to give the Colts a 30-0 lead. Cousins was looking for Jalen Reagor over the middle, but he and Cousins didn’t appear to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports

Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks

George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Curran: Patriots can change narrative with win over Raiders

The Patriots' 2022 season has been notable for F-bombs, penalty flags and screen passes to nowhere. It’s been marred by situational dopiness, offensive regression and playcalling timidity. The product on the field? Beneath the standards of a Bill Belichick team. Explanations for why? Evasive and flimsy. And yet …...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky on Sunday

With quarterback Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol, the Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both took reps at quarterback during the week, with receiver Diontae Johnson openly advocating for Rudolph to get the nod...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
NBC Sports

Steelers downgrade Kenny Pickett to out, upgrade Myles Jack to questionable

Word emerged earlier on Saturday that Mitch Trubisky will be behind center when the Steelers play the Panthers on Sunday via multiple reports. But now the team has made that official, announcing Trubisky will start while officially downgrading Kenny Pickett from doubtful to out. Pickett is still in the concussion...

