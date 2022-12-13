Read full article on original website
Related
Eurostar trims services over the Christmas Season – including a day of cancellations
It seems that international train operator Eurostar is going to be hit by UK Rail strikes, as it adjusts services, as well as out-right cancelling services for a day. The train operator is running a revised service on the 23 and 24 December, with several trains outright cancelled. These include:
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
British Airways Accidentally Flew Pet Dog 7,000 Miles in the Wrong Direction to Saudi Arabia
British Airways has been accused of accidentally flying a couple’s pet dog 7,000 miles in the wrong direction to Saudi Arabia after its kennel was mistakenly loaded onto the incorrect plane. Madison and James Miller were relocating from England to Nashville, Tennessee, on December 1 and had planned for...
SNAPSHOT: Crowne Plaza, Geneva Airport
Time for another snapshot – looking at the hotel experience of the Crowne Plaza in Geneva. In case you’ve forgotten how we do travel write-ups on Economy Class and Beyond, I have two major travel writing styles:. Trip Reports – These are full deep-dive reports taking you into...
Brilliant! A Delta Passenger Brought His Own Air Mattress – And Slept at the Gate
One passenger thought ahead about the delays – and brought his own air own mattress to the airport to sleep at the gate!. As someone who has spent many a night inside an airline terminal, I find this passenger’s approach to a delay somewhat genius. 🙂 Check out this passenger who was thinking ahead and prepared himself for a delay with his Delta flight!
The Price of Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza Around the World
Some people may be amazed at how much a popular yet generally simple food item created out of flour, tomato sauce, cheese, and some oil costs a customer to purchase and enjoy. Last year, this article at The Gate pertained to the average cost of pizza in each state in the United States…
BoardingArea
212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0