Read full article on original website
The Black Knight
2d ago
Mikes Mom is so right!! She did not sugar coat anything with Natalie. She told her the truth!! Do not mess with a Mother wanting what is best for her child. Natalie was toxic from the very beginning and she definitely used Mike to get over here!!
Reply
2
Related
Looks Like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After May Be Setting One Cast Member Up To Join The Single Life Season 4
The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? teased one family member possibly getting their own standalone storyline.
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: Usman Tells Kim That He Wants to Adopt His Nephew (Exclusive)
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman shocks Kim with a major decision that will affect their future together. Usman tells Kim that he wants to adopt his young nephew and raise him in America. During this season, Kim and Usman...
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Things aren't looking too good for Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist. Though the 90 Day: The Single Life star pleaded to reunite with her ex-husband, he sent her home to Florida at the end of Monday night's episode. Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for all parties —...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death
Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by...
Michael Strahan’s Wives: Meet His Two Former Spouses
Michael Strahan is a TV host for Good Morning America and a former NFL player. He is currently not married. Michael has been married a total of two times, most recently to Jean Muggli. “I think marriage is great, I really do,” Michael Strahan said in a 2018 episode of...
90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’
A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Did 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Just Set Up Big Tell-All Drama With Her Therapy ‘Confession’ To Michael?
Angela Deem made a "confession" in the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode that might blow up in her face later.
New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline
A new rumor has once again called into question what is happening in Mike and Natalie's relationship.
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Liz Admits She Thinks Ed Is Going To Leave Her
Things get incredibly awkward when Ed leaves Liz’s side in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Liz ends up getting grilled by members of Ed’s family, who are pretty vocal about how Ed’s mom isn’t Liz’s biggest fan.
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
People
366K+
Followers
62K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 4