KATU.com
Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
Police arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of driving off after striking and killing an Albany woman over the weekend. Police arrested Matthew James Dreyer as the suspect after getting several tips from the community. He was booked into the Linn County Jail. CRIME MAP |...
Man seriously injured in Lents bar shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured in a bar shooting early Thursday morning, said the Portland Police Bureau. Around 1:30 a.m. PPB officers responded to the 82nd Street Bar & Grill on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue and found a man who had been shot multiple times in the doorway of the bar.
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
Eight arrested in Keizer Station retail theft sting
KEIZER, Ore. — Police arrested eight people and recovered nearly $1,700 worth of shoplifted merchandise in a retail theft sting at Keizer Station on Thursday. Keizer Police said the goal was to find, catch, and hold people accountable for stealing from stores. "Law enforcement and asset protection employees converged...
Police seek driver who may have info on deadly crash in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigators are searching for a driver who may have helpful information on what led up to a deadly crash in Northeast Portland earlier this month. Shortly after noon on December 5, a driver in a 2006 Chevy Impala was heading east on Northeast Prescott Street near Northeast 11th Avenue when they struck a telephone pole and a parked vehicle.
Pair of Portland residents indicted, accused of robbing Tigard pawn shop at gunpoint
Two Portlanders were indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury, accused of robbing a Tigard pawn shop at gunpoint back in July. Rosario Jumpingbull, 33, and Isabel Lemier, 32, were both charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree aggravated theft. Employees at All That Glitters on Southwest Pacific Highway say that...
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries following rollover wreck in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police responded to a rollover accident Saturday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood. Police say officers from East Precinct just before 9:00 a.m. were called to Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Southeast Main Street. Portland Fire and Rescue were able to free the driver from...
PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
Woodburn mayor speaks on Oregon death row commutations 14 years after deadly bank bombing
WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, including the two men responsible for a deadly bombing at a Woodburn bank 14 years ago. Those death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility...
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
Pedestrian killed in crash on Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened near Halleck Street around 6:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.
Vancouver apartment fire displaces 13 residents, one woman taken to the hospital
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 6:35 p.m. Friday, firefighters from the Vancouver Fire Department were dispatched to 3200 NE 62nd Avenue on the report of an apartment fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the apartment complex's hallway filled with smoke. First responders reported water all over the floor. Officials say...
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
Portland man sentenced to federal prison for stealing COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for fraudulently applying for and receiving COVID relief program funds while on post-prison supervision, according to the Oregon District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to court documents, in February 2020, Dimitrius Nicholai Pryce was released from...
Some leaders, parents want school resource officers back in Portland Public Schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland leaders and parents are calling for the return of school resource officers to Portland Public Schools, while some activists say bringing them back wouldn't help reduce the violence. “It’s worrisome and concerning," said Portland Public Schools parent Eric Happel when talking about the recent...
Report examines first six months since Portland Street Response went citywide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State University researchers released a new report Thursday on the first six months since Portland Street Response expanded citywide. It found Portland Street Response responded to more than 3,200 calls in that period. That's a 717% increase from the same period last year, but at that time it was only operating in a single neighborhood.
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
