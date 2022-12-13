ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of driving off after striking and killing an Albany woman over the weekend. Police arrested Matthew James Dreyer as the suspect after getting several tips from the community. He was booked into the Linn County Jail. CRIME MAP |...
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Man seriously injured in Lents bar shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured in a bar shooting early Thursday morning, said the Portland Police Bureau. Around 1:30 a.m. PPB officers responded to the 82nd Street Bar & Grill on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue and found a man who had been shot multiple times in the doorway of the bar.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in NE Portland murder case arrested in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a murder suspect in Vancouver who was linked to the shooting death of a man in northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood last month. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, last Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Vancouver. Portland Police homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked into the Clark County Jail on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Eight arrested in Keizer Station retail theft sting

KEIZER, Ore. — Police arrested eight people and recovered nearly $1,700 worth of shoplifted merchandise in a retail theft sting at Keizer Station on Thursday. Keizer Police said the goal was to find, catch, and hold people accountable for stealing from stores. "Law enforcement and asset protection employees converged...
KEIZER, OR
KATU.com

Police seek driver who may have info on deadly crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigators are searching for a driver who may have helpful information on what led up to a deadly crash in Northeast Portland earlier this month. Shortly after noon on December 5, a driver in a 2006 Chevy Impala was heading east on Northeast Prescott Street near Northeast 11th Avenue when they struck a telephone pole and a parked vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

PPB searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a 19-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate Avenue at North Graham Street. Authorities say he was hit by a driver while...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened near Halleck Street around 6:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland man sentenced to federal prison for stealing COVID relief funds

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for fraudulently applying for and receiving COVID relief program funds while on post-prison supervision, according to the Oregon District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to court documents, in February 2020, Dimitrius Nicholai Pryce was released from...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Report examines first six months since Portland Street Response went citywide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State University researchers released a new report Thursday on the first six months since Portland Street Response expanded citywide. It found Portland Street Response responded to more than 3,200 calls in that period. That's a 717% increase from the same period last year, but at that time it was only operating in a single neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy