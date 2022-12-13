ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper

The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]

So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper’s Logan Wilson Is Soaring At Football’s Highest Level

You can take the boy out of Wyoming, but never take Wyoming out of the boy. Logan Wilson is proving that in a recent interview with Kay Adams from Up and Adams on Fan Duel TV. Logan's journey into the NFL began in Casper at Natrona County High School, continued to the University Of Wyoming in Laramie and has now led him to Cincinnati to start as linebacker for the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba.

