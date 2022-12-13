Read full article on original website
Laurie Coleman
3d ago
if adoption fees were not so high it may help. I need they do alot for the animals but maybe lower the fee a little
Inflation, evictions, abandonment leading to animal overload in Stark County
In Stark County, several agencies are facing an animal overload problem. There are too many dogs and cats and too little space, leading to pleas to adopt pets this holiday season.
WFMJ.com
Animals and infant living in poor conditions pulled from Niles home
The Trumbull County Animal Welfare League Humane Agents responded to a call about animals living in poor conditions in a Niles home early Wednesday morning. According to Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor, they were tipped off about the home late Tuesday night. When agents arrived at the home in...
50+ animals seized from waste-filled NE Ohio apartment
A dozen cats were among the more than 50 animals removed from an apartment in Niles on Wednesday, only adding to Animal Welfare League's cat overcapacity issues.
cranberryeagle.com
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
Ohio dog trainers are helping shelter pups find homes
A 3 1/2-year-old dog who has spent more than four months in a shelter is expected to be home for the holidays.
Woman facing charges after infant, animals removed from apartment
A dozen cats were among the more than 50 animals removed from an apartment in Niles on Wednesday, only adding to Animal Welfare League's cat overcapacity issues.
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
cleveland19.com
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
humaneanimalrescue.org
Emaciated Dog Found In Riverview Park
Last week, Animal Control officers found a dog abandoned in a blanket in Riverview Park. She was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and was immediately brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter for urgent medical care. She spent her first few days receiving fluids, and has begun...
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity to the rescue: Abandoned dog tied to shopping cart in Youngstown field
Animal Charity of Ohio has come to the rescue of a yet another abandoned dog in Youngstown. According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, this one was found on vacant East Side property, tethered to a shopping cart. The post says Animal Charity is seeing more abuse,...
Hubbard police investigate brushing package scam
Police in Hubbard are investigating after a resident was the target of what is believed to be a brushing scam.
WFMJ.com
Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley
A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
WFMJ.com
Flames damage New Middletown home
Firefighters from several communities were called early Saturday to battle an early morning house fire in New Middletown. The flames broke out at around midnight at the home on Felger Road, near the Pennsylvania state line. Smoke could be seen pouring from the home as departments from New Middletown, Beaver...
WFMJ.com
Turnpike plow names 'Clearopathra', 'Blizzard Wizard' submitted by Valley residents
A couple of Valley residents have come up with some of the winning ideas in the Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest. Among the eight winning submissions that will be emblazoned on plows along the pike is “Clearopathra”, which is the brainchild of Samantha Scardina of Berlin Center. Clearopathra...
WFMJ.com
Retired Mahoning County Prosecutor recognized by statewide organization
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association has named Paul Gains as “Prosecutor of the Year”. Gains, 71, who recently retired after serving as Mahoning County Prosecutor for 25 years, received the honor at the association’s annual meeting. The award recognizes awardees for exceptional representation for the people of...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown council approves new ambulance service for city with 5-1 vote
The City of Youngstown voted nearly unanimously on Friday to approve a new ambulance service for the city. The ordinance passed with five out of six council members voting in favor of the new service, with Councilman Jimmy Hughes being the only one to vote against it. At this point, it is unclear why Hughes voted against the service.
WFMJ.com
Springfield Twp. pilot jailed; charged in YSU stadium low flight case
The Springfield Township pilot accused of flying a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game more than three years ago found himself in jail this weekend. According to jail records, Christopher Wilkinson, 33, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges...
SNAP skimming in Ohio: How to protect your benefits from scammers
Government officials are warning residents after reports of SNAP skimming across Ohio, including in Cuyahoga County.
