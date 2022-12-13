ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWC discusses "Long-Term Stored Vessels" and impacts in FL

By Yvette Sanchez
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
On Tuesday night at 6pm, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a virtual engagement meeting for a study of the impacts of long-term stored vessels on local communities and the state of Florida as a whole.

The study, will discuss, a “long-term stored vessel,” which according to the FWC, is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision of a person capable of operating, maintaining, or moving it from one location to another and which has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.

For people like Josh Roy, who works on boats for a living and owns his own company, Royal Marine Service & Management says, lingering boats in the waterways is something he's seen for years, "A lot of these boats are abandoned and people don’t know what to do with them or they’re an eye soar, so the ability to get those boats off the water," Roy adding that having the option to call them in is great.

The hearing will not only go into the study, but it will actually allow participation from residents, after the presentation has concluded, participants of the virtual meeting can stick around for a question and answers portion.

Roy says while he may not attend, this is a great opportunity for the residents in Florida, "People that live on the water, that see it more than I do, will definitely have the ability to call non and get the boats removed hopefully."

If you would like to participate in the meeting, click here to register.

FOX 4 WFTX

