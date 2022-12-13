ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Butler

There’s been just one MU game in the last 12 days as you’re reading this on Saturday afternoon when it publishes, 13 if you’re getting to it before the game on Sunday. Compared to the rush of the opening week of the season when Marquette played three games in seven days and then three more in three days in The Bahamas for a total of six games in 14 days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Beats Creighton For Shaka Smart’s 300th Career Victory

If I told you before the game that Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman and Frederick King were going to both have double-doubles against Marquette on Friday night, what would you have said the outcome of the game was?. What if I added on that Kam Jones was going to shoot 4-for-11...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs RV Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) vs RV Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 0-0 Big East) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Lisa Byington & Stephen Bardo calling the action. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
ctemag.com

Short-run tool shop has long history of success

Shortly after Mike Winters started his company in his garage on Nov. 10, 1982, first as Winters Carbide Tools and now TJ Grinding, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he had the good fortune of being at a K.O. Lee facility in South Dakota and saw an interesting piece of equipment -- the FastGrind TG4 from an Australian company called ANCA.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

What if all this December rain fell as snow instead?

Depending on how you look at it, southeastern Wisconsin has either gotten very lucky or incredibly ripped off when it comes to snow in December this year. Thanks to warm Lake Michigan air and variable low tracks, we've missed out on some big snow potential that instead has fallen as rain.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Milwaukee Athletic Club gets a $70 million renovation

On this week's Urban Spelunking, we check back for an update on another building we previously discussed — the Milwaukee Athletic Club, fresh off a $70 million renovation. The MAC is another project of Josh Jeffers, a Milwaukee real-estate developer who specializes in restoring historic buildings. The club at 758 N. Broadway was originally built in 1916 and has retained much of its original charm during the reconstruction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street

You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI

