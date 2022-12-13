There’s been just one MU game in the last 12 days as you’re reading this on Saturday afternoon when it publishes, 13 if you’re getting to it before the game on Sunday. Compared to the rush of the opening week of the season when Marquette played three games in seven days and then three more in three days in The Bahamas for a total of six games in 14 days.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO