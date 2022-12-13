Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Butler
There’s been just one MU game in the last 12 days as you’re reading this on Saturday afternoon when it publishes, 13 if you’re getting to it before the game on Sunday. Compared to the rush of the opening week of the season when Marquette played three games in seven days and then three more in three days in The Bahamas for a total of six games in 14 days.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Beats Creighton For Shaka Smart’s 300th Career Victory
If I told you before the game that Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman and Frederick King were going to both have double-doubles against Marquette on Friday night, what would you have said the outcome of the game was?. What if I added on that Kam Jones was going to shoot 4-for-11...
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs RV Creighton Bluejays
RV Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) vs RV Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 0-0 Big East) Game Projection: Marquette has a 60% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-75. So Far This Season: There has been a lot of Creighton basketball so far this season. If you’ve been...
anonymouseagle.com
Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs RV Creighton Bluejays
THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) vs RV Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 0-0 Big East) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Lisa Byington & Stephen Bardo calling the action. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE...
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Executive clarifies meeting with Republican leadership at Capitol Thursday
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is clarifying meetings he and his staff had at the state Capitol Thursday after telling CBS 58 he met with Republican leaders, who disputed meeting with him. On Friday, Crowley clarified. He said he was not referring to GOP leaders,...
ctemag.com
Short-run tool shop has long history of success
Shortly after Mike Winters started his company in his garage on Nov. 10, 1982, first as Winters Carbide Tools and now TJ Grinding, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he had the good fortune of being at a K.O. Lee facility in South Dakota and saw an interesting piece of equipment -- the FastGrind TG4 from an Australian company called ANCA.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
What if all this December rain fell as snow instead?
Depending on how you look at it, southeastern Wisconsin has either gotten very lucky or incredibly ripped off when it comes to snow in December this year. Thanks to warm Lake Michigan air and variable low tracks, we've missed out on some big snow potential that instead has fallen as rain.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
Eight-lane highway expansion could harm Black neighborhood, statewide environment, advocates say
On Monday, a group of protesters waited outside the Tommy Thompson Youth Center in Milwaukee. They held signs that read, “More transportation now,” and “#FixatSix.” These protestors were waiting for the first of two scheduled public hearings on the proposed expansion of parts of Milwaukee’s I-94 highway.
Michelle Obama's brother sues Milwaukee school, case could head to trial
Michele Obama's brother's lawsuit against a Milwaukee-area private school over issues of inclusiveness and racism could be heading to trial.
radiomilwaukee.org
Milwaukee Athletic Club gets a $70 million renovation
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we check back for an update on another building we previously discussed — the Milwaukee Athletic Club, fresh off a $70 million renovation. The MAC is another project of Josh Jeffers, a Milwaukee real-estate developer who specializes in restoring historic buildings. The club at 758 N. Broadway was originally built in 1916 and has retained much of its original charm during the reconstruction.
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New owners at Silver Lake Country Inn on Peters Drive in Town of West Bend
West Bend, WI – There are new owners in place at Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive in the town of West Bend and have no fear, their game plan is to “not change a thing.”. Bill Driscoll and Ann Pfeffer are the new owners along with...
wuwm.com
Clock ticking: Waukesha says Milwaukee County park land critical to its drinking water project
City of Waukesha officials are attending Thursday morning’s Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors meeting. Their appearance has to do with Waukesha's years-long effort to use Lake Michigan as its source of drinking water instead of the city's radium-tainted supply. Waukesha has been building a pipeline and hopes to lay...
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
