whdh.com
Police use drone to locate missing toddler in woods after stabbing in Freetown
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police used a drone with thermal imaging capabilities to locate a missing 2-year-old in the woods in Freetown on Friday after responding to a stabbing that left a victim seriously injured. Officers responding to am 8 p.m. report of a person covered in blood found the...
WCVB
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
Freetown Police Locate Missing Two-Year-Old After Alleged Attempted Murder
FREETOWN (1420 WBSM) — A woman has been arrested for attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Freetown followed by a successful search effort to find a missing two-year-old girl. According to Freetown Police, they received a call at about 8:22 p.m. on Friday, December 16 from a resident...
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Interstate 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the interstate, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Interstate 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released
A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 8 new corrections officers after completion of Academy
DARTMOUTH – William DeSilva pulled his prepared remarks out of his breast pocket and turned to the crowd. The valedictorian of the 52nd Bristol County Corrections Officer Academy placed his hands on the sides of the podium. He spoke into the microphone, sharing lessons learned over the course of his eight weeks of training.
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of stabbing 56-year-old, taking off with toddler
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old in the face and then taking off with a 2-year-old girl. Police said they received a call just after 8 p.m. Friday from a resident who reported that a neighbor showed up to their door covered in blood.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24
A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north at exit 33 AB. All lanes on that side of the highway were shut down nearly eight hours. Rhode Island State...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities release name of 40-year-old Massachusetts woman believed to be victim of homicide
Officials have released the name of a victim in Massachusetts that was found murdered on Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office have joined the Stoughton Police in investigating an apparent homicide in the vicinity of 743 Park Street. 40-year-old Amber Buckner of...
newbedfordguide.com
52-year-old former New Bedford man convicted of 2018 Dartmouth murder
“After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First Degree Murder of Jospeh Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. The 52-year-old former New Bedford resident was also convicted of carrying...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest man accused of 1991 Attleboro murder
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested the man wanted for an Attleboro murder back in 1991 on Wednesday. Police said the multi-agency investigation spanned more than 30 years and thousands of miles. Police said the suspect, Mario Garcia, was found living under an alias and...
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
William Viera of Taunton pleads guilty to illegally dealing firearms, including ‘ghost guns’
A Taunton man pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license Thursday after federal agents said he used a 3D printer to make and sell ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office. William Viera, 33, was charged in a Boston federal court in August. Federal agents determined...
