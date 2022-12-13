ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
Woman accused of stabbing 56-year-old, taking off with toddler

FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old in the face and then taking off with a 2-year-old girl. Police said they received a call just after 8 p.m. Friday from a resident who reported that a neighbor showed up to their door covered in blood.
Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24

A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
52-year-old former New Bedford man convicted of 2018 Dartmouth murder

“After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First Degree Murder of Jospeh Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. The 52-year-old former New Bedford resident was also convicted of carrying...
DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
Massachusetts State Police arrest man accused of 1991 Attleboro murder

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested the man wanted for an Attleboro murder back in 1991 on Wednesday. Police said the multi-agency investigation spanned more than 30 years and thousands of miles. Police said the suspect, Mario Garcia, was found living under an alias and...
