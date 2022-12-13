ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

BROOKLYN (119) Durant 10-15 6-6 28, O'Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 5-5 5-8 15, Irving 13-22 3-3 32, Simmons 5-7 0-2 10, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Watanabe 6-7 2-2 17, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-76 18-23 119.
BROOKLYN, NY
DELAWARE 76, PRINCETON 69

Percentages: FG .547, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Davis 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Owens 1-4, Asamoah 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Arletti, Ray). Turnovers: 9 (Arletti 2, Asamoah 2, Davis 2, Nelson, Owens, Shadd). Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Asamoah 2, Owens 2, Davis).
PRINCETON, CA
Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

Percentages: FG .547, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Bogdanovic 7-10, Griffin 3-6, Kaminsky 2-3, Young 2-5, A.Holiday 1-1, Krejci 0-1, Hunter 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 2, Okongwu 2, Hunter). Turnovers: 12 (Bogdanovic 4, Young 4, Forrest, Hunter, Kaminsky, Okongwu). Steals: 3 (Bogdanovic,...
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89

XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
GEORGETOWN, CA
SOUTH FLORIDA 59, DARTMOUTH 55

Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adelekun 2, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals:...
TAMPA, FL
No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57

OHIO ST. (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mikesell 3-9, McMahon 1-3, Greene 1-1, Shumate 1-2, Mikulasikova 0-3, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Shumate 1) Turnovers: 7 (McMahon 3, Henderson 2, Greene 1, Shumate 1) Steals: 15 (Greene 6, Walker 3, McMahon...
ALBANY, NY
FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58

Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
VENTURA, CA
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47

NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBAGL Glance

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
PORTLAND, OR

