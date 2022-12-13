Read full article on original website
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-55 Win vs. Florida AM
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Sydney Curry and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their win vs. the Rattlers:
SOUTH FLORIDA 59, DARTMOUTH 55
Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adelekun 2, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals:...
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89
XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
DELAWARE 76, PRINCETON 69
Percentages: FG .547, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Davis 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Owens 1-4, Asamoah 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Arletti, Ray). Turnovers: 9 (Arletti 2, Asamoah 2, Davis 2, Nelson, Owens, Shadd). Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Asamoah 2, Owens 2, Davis).
FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NFL Draft Profile: Joel Wilson, Tight End, Central Michigan Chippewas
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson
Michigan picks up Stanford OT Myles Hinton as transfer
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton, a former five-star recruit, is transferring to Michigan.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) tips off against Davidson (7-3) for the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Cone leads Northern Arizona against Southern Utah after 29-point performance
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-8) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -9; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Cole scored 29 points in Northern Arizona's 80-75 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines. The Thunderbirds have gone 4-1 in...
Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116
BROOKLYN (119) Durant 10-15 6-6 28, O'Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 5-5 5-8 15, Irving 13-22 3-3 32, Simmons 5-7 0-2 10, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Watanabe 6-7 2-2 17, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-76 18-23 119.
Twitter Reacts to Vikings’ Comeback Win Led by Kirk Cousins
Imagine going from being down 33 points to winning the NFC North.
No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57
OHIO ST. (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mikesell 3-9, McMahon 1-3, Greene 1-1, Shumate 1-2, Mikulasikova 0-3, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Shumate 1) Turnovers: 7 (McMahon 3, Henderson 2, Greene 1, Shumate 1) Steals: 15 (Greene 6, Walker 3, McMahon...
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game
Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
NBAGL Glance
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at...
Washington takes on Idaho State following Brooks' 30-point performance
Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -16.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington...
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47
NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
