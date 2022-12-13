ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

BROOKLYN (119) Durant 10-15 6-6 28, O'Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 5-5 5-8 15, Irving 13-22 3-3 32, Simmons 5-7 0-2 10, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Watanabe 6-7 2-2 17, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-76 18-23 119.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Washington takes on Idaho State following Brooks' 30-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -16.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington...
POCATELLO, ID
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

ATLANTA (125) Bogdanovic 9-14 3-5 28, Hunter 3-8 5-6 11, Okongwu 2-2 3-4 7, Forrest 3-4 0-0 6, Young 8-18 13-14 31, Griffin 5-8 0-0 13, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Kaminsky 4-5 2-2 12, Culver 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 4-7 2-3 11, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, T.Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-75 28-34 125.
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

DELAWARE 76, PRINCETON 69

Percentages: FG .547, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Davis 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Owens 1-4, Asamoah 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Arletti, Ray). Turnovers: 9 (Arletti 2, Asamoah 2, Davis 2, Nelson, Owens, Shadd). Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Asamoah 2, Owens 2, Davis).
PRINCETON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Xavier 102, Georgetown 89

XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
GEORGETOWN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47

NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy