Friday's Scores
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33. Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Ainsworth vs. Broken Bow, ppd. Ashland-Greenwood vs. Nebraska City, ppd. Banner County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd. Bayard vs. Garden County, ppd. Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd. Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, ppd. to Jan 17th. Creighton...
NBAGL Glance
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at...
No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57
OHIO ST. (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mikesell 3-9, McMahon 1-3, Greene 1-1, Shumate 1-2, Mikulasikova 0-3, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Shumate 1) Turnovers: 7 (McMahon 3, Henderson 2, Greene 1, Shumate 1) Steals: 15 (Greene 6, Walker 3, McMahon...
Washington takes on Idaho State following Brooks' 30-point performance
Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -16.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47
NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
