FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89
XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
DELAWARE 76, PRINCETON 69
Percentages: FG .547, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Davis 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Owens 1-4, Asamoah 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Arletti, Ray). Turnovers: 9 (Arletti 2, Asamoah 2, Davis 2, Nelson, Owens, Shadd). Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Asamoah 2, Owens 2, Davis).
Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106
ATLANTA (125) Bogdanovic 9-14 3-5 28, Hunter 3-8 5-6 11, Okongwu 2-2 3-4 7, Forrest 3-4 0-0 6, Young 8-18 13-14 31, Griffin 5-8 0-0 13, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Kaminsky 4-5 2-2 12, Culver 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 4-7 2-3 11, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, T.Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-75 28-34 125.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Michigan picks up Stanford OT Myles Hinton as transfer
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton, a former five-star recruit, is transferring to Michigan.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) tips off against Davidson (7-3) for the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47
NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57
OHIO ST. (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mikesell 3-9, McMahon 1-3, Greene 1-1, Shumate 1-2, Mikulasikova 0-3, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Shumate 1) Turnovers: 7 (McMahon 3, Henderson 2, Greene 1, Shumate 1) Steals: 15 (Greene 6, Walker 3, McMahon...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Justin Reid return to familiar state of Texas
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be starting in his first NFL game in his home state, and plenty of family will be in attendance.
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game
Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
Washington takes on Idaho State following Brooks' 30-point performance
Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -16.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington...
Cone leads Northern Arizona against Southern Utah after 29-point performance
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-8) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -9; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Cole scored 29 points in Northern Arizona's 80-75 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines. The Thunderbirds have gone 4-1 in...
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m. Sunday's...
