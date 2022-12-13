Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
XAVIER 102, GEORGETOWN 89
Percentages: FG .603, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Boum 6-9, Kunkel 5-7, J.Nunge 2-4, Freemantle 1-2, Claude 0-1, Craft 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Nunge 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Freemantle 3, J.Nunge 2, Boum, Claude, Jones, Kunkel). Steals: 6 (Boum 4, J.Nunge...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA GULF COAST 71, ST. BONAVENTURE 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop, Johnston, Rivers). Turnovers: 14 (Johnston 3, Thompson 3, Weir 3, Bishop 2, Anderson, Miller, Rivers).
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTH FLORIDA 59, DARTMOUTH 55
Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adelekun 2, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
DELAWARE 76, PRINCETON 69
Percentages: FG .547, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Davis 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Owens 1-4, Asamoah 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Arletti, Ray). Turnovers: 9 (Arletti 2, Asamoah 2, Davis 2, Nelson, Owens, Shadd). Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Asamoah 2, Owens 2, Davis).
Bakersfield Californian
No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57
OHIO ST. (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mikesell 3-9, McMahon 1-3, Greene 1-1, Shumate 1-2, Mikulasikova 0-3, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Shumate 1) Turnovers: 7 (McMahon 3, Henderson 2, Greene 1, Shumate 1) Steals: 15 (Greene 6, Walker 3, McMahon...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47
NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Blue Mountain Union vs. Thetford Academy, ppd. to Dec 17th. Hartford vs. Milton, ppd. Lyndon Institute vs. Oxbow Union, ppd. to Dec 17th. Missisquoi Valley Union vs. Lake Region Union, ppd. to Dec 17th. Montpelier vs. Rice Memorial, ppd. to Dec 17th. North Country Union vs. Harwood Union, ppd. to...
Mims, Haener lead Fresno St. past Washington St. in LA Bowl
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Jake Haener threw two TD passes and Fresno State completed the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history with a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday. Fresno State — which won the Mountain West Conference title — is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before winning their final nine games. Mims accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims’ touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation. Early in the second quarter, the senior went 4 yards around left end to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage. In the fourth quarter, he carried it 2 yards up the middle to make it 29-6.
Bakersfield Californian
NBAGL Glance
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at...
Comments / 0