ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Comments / 3

Related
thecomeback.com

Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed

The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The worrisome news for Garoppolo and the Niners is that it isn’t a good one. It was thought a few weeks ago that Garoppolo might be able to return to the 49ers for the playoffs since he didn’t appear to have broken his foot. But on Wednesday, his status changed for the worse.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football. Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. on verge of signing with NFC team?

There have been some rumblings recently that Odell Beckham Jr. will not sign with a team until 2023, but the star wide receiver may not have to wait that long. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday that he expects Beckham to sign with the team in the near future.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady has strong response to unflattering report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was very dismissive of an unflattering report about his interference with the team’s gameplanning. A story from Michael Silver in the San Francisco Chronicle suggested that Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players the night before games in which he goes over the gameplan and makes tweaks and revisions without the input of coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Brady was asked about this on Thursday, and he was quite clearly irked by the question, the claim, or both.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL will no longer allow Raiders’ unique kickoff strategy

The Los Vegas Raiders have found a unique strategy this season to improve hang time on kickoffs, but they will not be able to utilize it going forward. The Raiders have been using a holder on kickoffs, which is something you typically only see in windy conditions when the ball won’t stay on the tee.... The post NFL will no longer allow Raiders’ unique kickoff strategy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles OL has strong response to rival’s Jalen Hurts comment

Comments made by Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons have once again inflamed the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast,” Parsons offered a response to a question about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that some saw as disrespectful. When asked if he felt the Eagles’ success was more about... The post Eagles OL has strong response to rival’s Jalen Hurts comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing

The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news

The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit decommits from Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a recruiting blow Saturday after losing the commitment of the top recruit in the 2024 class. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Buckeyes in May, decommitted from the school on Saturday. Raiola is named as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class by all major recruiting media services, and had chosen the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama and USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach

Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
WASHINGTON, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
23K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy