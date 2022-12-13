Read full article on original website
Fired Cardinals coach says he may have been victim of mistaken identity in Mexico
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...
Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed
The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The worrisome news for Garoppolo and the Niners is that it isn’t a good one. It was thought a few weeks ago that Garoppolo might be able to return to the 49ers for the playoffs since he didn’t appear to have broken his foot. But on Wednesday, his status changed for the worse.
Extent of Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury revealed
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Kyle Shanahan continues 1 insane streak as 49ers coach
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has officially extended one of the silliest streaks in all of football. Shanahan and the 49ers were victorious on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 and officially clinch the NFC West division title. During the contest, running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 108 yards, giving him 534 yards as a 49er on the year. That made McCaffrey San Francisco’s leading rusher this season, surpassing Jeff Wilson Jr., who ran for 468 yards in 2022 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
Odell Beckham Jr. on verge of signing with NFC team?
There have been some rumblings recently that Odell Beckham Jr. will not sign with a team until 2023, but the star wide receiver may not have to wait that long. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday that he expects Beckham to sign with the team in the near future.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed
Longtime NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died in late October at the age of 38. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news of his unexpected death in an emotional Instagram post. Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam...
Tom Brady has strong response to unflattering report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was very dismissive of an unflattering report about his interference with the team’s gameplanning. A story from Michael Silver in the San Francisco Chronicle suggested that Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players the night before games in which he goes over the gameplan and makes tweaks and revisions without the input of coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Brady was asked about this on Thursday, and he was quite clearly irked by the question, the claim, or both.
NFL will no longer allow Raiders’ unique kickoff strategy
The Los Vegas Raiders have found a unique strategy this season to improve hang time on kickoffs, but they will not be able to utilize it going forward. The Raiders have been using a holder on kickoffs, which is something you typically only see in windy conditions when the ball won’t stay on the tee.... The post NFL will no longer allow Raiders’ unique kickoff strategy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles OL has strong response to rival’s Jalen Hurts comment
Comments made by Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons have once again inflamed the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast,” Parsons offered a response to a question about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that some saw as disrespectful. When asked if he felt the Eagles’ success was more about... The post Eagles OL has strong response to rival’s Jalen Hurts comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 1 recruit decommits from Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a recruiting blow Saturday after losing the commitment of the top recruit in the 2024 class. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Buckeyes in May, decommitted from the school on Saturday. Raiola is named as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class by all major recruiting media services, and had chosen the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama and USC.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury.
Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach
Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees. Late in the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Amazon announcers (it’s still so weird to type that) Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were singing Shanahan’s praises. They were talking up the 49ers head coach, sharing how Pete Carroll called Shanahan a “savant.”
Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
