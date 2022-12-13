Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was very dismissive of an unflattering report about his interference with the team’s gameplanning. A story from Michael Silver in the San Francisco Chronicle suggested that Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players the night before games in which he goes over the gameplan and makes tweaks and revisions without the input of coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Brady was asked about this on Thursday, and he was quite clearly irked by the question, the claim, or both.

