Maine State

DELAWARE 76, PRINCETON 69

Percentages: FG .547, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Davis 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Owens 1-4, Asamoah 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Arletti, Ray). Turnovers: 9 (Arletti 2, Asamoah 2, Davis 2, Nelson, Owens, Shadd). Steals: 8 (Nelson 3, Asamoah 2, Owens 2, Davis).
PRINCETON, CA
XAVIER 102, GEORGETOWN 89

Percentages: FG .603, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Boum 6-9, Kunkel 5-7, J.Nunge 2-4, Freemantle 1-2, Claude 0-1, Craft 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Nunge 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Freemantle 3, J.Nunge 2, Boum, Claude, Jones, Kunkel). Steals: 6 (Boum 4, J.Nunge...
GEORGETOWN, CA
SOUTH FLORIDA 59, DARTMOUTH 55

Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adelekun 2, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson). Steals:...
TAMPA, FL
Friday's Scores

Blue Mountain Union vs. Thetford Academy, ppd. to Dec 17th. Hartford vs. Milton, ppd. Lyndon Institute vs. Oxbow Union, ppd. to Dec 17th. Missisquoi Valley Union vs. Lake Region Union, ppd. to Dec 17th. Montpelier vs. Rice Memorial, ppd. to Dec 17th. North Country Union vs. Harwood Union, ppd. to...
No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57

OHIO ST. (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mikesell 3-9, McMahon 1-3, Greene 1-1, Shumate 1-2, Mikulasikova 0-3, Thierry 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Shumate 1) Turnovers: 7 (McMahon 3, Henderson 2, Greene 1, Shumate 1) Steals: 15 (Greene 6, Walker 3, McMahon...
ALBANY, NY
Washington takes on Idaho State following Brooks' 30-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -16.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Idaho State Bengals after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 30 points in Washington's 74-68 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington...
POCATELLO, ID
NBAGL Glance

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at...
WISCONSIN STATE
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47

NORTH CAROLINA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 6.65, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Paris 3-5, Hodgson 2-5, Todd-Williams 2-7, Kelly 1-1, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 3, Adams 2, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 21 (Todd-Williams 6, Hodgson 3, Kelly 3, Key 3, Poole 2, Ustby 2, Zelaya 2) Steals: 13 (Hodgson...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

