WDAM-TV
Non-profit hosts annual Christmas party for HHS community-based students
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students at Hattiesburg High School got an early Christmas party Thursday, courtesy of a Hub City-based non-profit organization. Folks with the group, “Hope for Jay,” delivered Christmas presents and food to community-based students at the school’s “Tiger Den.”. “Hope for Jay”...
WDAM-TV
196 to graduate Saturday from Class 57 of National Guard’s Youth Challenge
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two hundred cadets are scheduled to graduate Saturday from the latest class of the Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy. A graduation ceremony for Class 57 is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for...
WDAM-TV
FestivalSouth 2023 to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a tale as old as time, some say. Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of Beauty and the Beast in the summer of 2023. “It takes a dedicated team and family of artists and wonderful patrons to...
‘Devotion’: Hattiesburg native’s story comes to the big screen
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – It’s a movie on the big screen, and the star is a Hattiesburg native. ‘Devotion’ is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy Aviator Jesse Brown. The Hub City honored Brown earlier this month. The motion picture ‘Devotion’ tells of a friendship that developed between […]
WDAM-TV
‘Whispers in the Wind,’ Parents gift ‘Wind Phone’ in son’s memory
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though not connected to a phone line or WiFi, a vintage, repurposed “Wind Phone” was recently placed in a quiet location along the walking path of The Lake Terrace Convention Center, beckoning visitors to make a call. Hiram and Melissa Kelly-Hill of Petal gifted...
WDAM-TV
USM group joins Army unit to combat homelessness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Institute for Disability Studies has partnered with the United States Army National Guard in an effort to combat homelessness. The National Guard has been collecting non-perishables and hygiene products since October. The partners met at a local storage unit to...
wmcarey.edu
WCU mourns the passing of Dr. Benjamin Waddle
William Carey University mourns the passing of one of its longest-serving and most dedicated faculty members. Dr. Benjamin Waddle died on Dec. 14, 2022. Dr. Waddle served William Carey University for more than 50 years – including eight years as athletic director. In 2016, Waddle was inducted into the WCU Sports Hall of Fame.
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday. Damage could be found on Mississippi 15 and Ed Crowder Road, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind. Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the...
WDAM-TV
McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be giving out turkeys Saturday, renewing the annual event for a 17th consecutive year. Check out some of the footage from last year. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, drivers can receive a free turkey by saying “Merry...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Macedonia community sees weather damage Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In terms of damage, we’ve heard reports out of Macedonia in northeastern Forrest County. Our Marissa McCardell is there now with a scope of the damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
PHOTOS: Hattiesburg Zoo train rides on hold due to damage from storm flooding
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flooding that took place in Hattiesburg during Wednesday’s storms has damaged a portion of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s train tracks, causing the train not to be used at this time. According to the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the train track washout was discovered Thursday morning during...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch. The Jones County Safe Room is...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
WDAM-TV
Football career comes full circle for Jeff Kelly as Saraland High hosts Southern Miss
SARALAND, Ala. (WDAM) - Southern Miss’ first postseason trip to Mobile, Alabama was a memorable one. In fact, Jeff Kelly still remembers the game-winning play drawn up that lifted the Golden Eagles over TCU in the waning seconds of the 2000 GMAC Bowl. After a back-and-forth brawl with the...
WDAM-TV
Holiday 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign about to begin
Hattiesburg’s FestivalSouth, a multi-week festival of the arts, will present its production of “Beauty and the Beast” in the summer of 2023. The man accused of shooting a Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy had his bond denied during his initial appearance Wednesday.
WDAM-TV
House, cats and vehicle lost in Friday morning fire in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home, four cats and a vehicle were reportedly lost Friday in an early morning fire. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 692 Ira G Odom Road just before 9 a.m.
