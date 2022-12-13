ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Hammond Science and Tech 33. Vincennes (South Knox— 70, Washington Catholic 26. Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89

XAVIER (9-3) Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102. GEORGETOWN (5-7) Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10...
