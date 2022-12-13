Germantown board approves schools agreement

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Memphis!

Germantown made the formal step toward acquiring two school buildings and land in a $5 million deal over the sale and transfer for the trio of Memphis-Shelby County Schools buildings in the southwestern part of the city.

Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously supported an agreement providing for the transfer in a vote Monday night, Laura Testino and Dima Amro report in this story.

The body was the first to vote on the agreement, where a Wednesday vote from Shelby County Commissioners for the bulk of the funding is key. MSCS and Germantown Municipal School District board members each consider the agreement Thursday.

Memphis concert news: Returning to the concert stage after four years, music superstar Janet Jackson will be back in Memphis on April 29 for a show at FedExForum, John Beifuss reports in this story. And Jackson isn't the only big-name act coming to the Bluff City in the new year. Bob Mehr looks at some of the biggest 2023 concerts — from Lizzo to Buddy Guy — announced for the Memphis area. You can find that story here.

Memphis restaurants: Since Brookhaven Pub & Grill opened on Dec. 16, 2002, Memphians have flocked to this East Memphis restaurant and sports bar to watch the big game, listen to live music and just have fun.

This week, the restaurant will celebrate its 20th anniversary with two days of celebrations on Friday and Saturday, Jennifer Chandler reports here.

“Guests turned friends turned family have spent happy hours, lunches, dinners, holidays and, of course, game days with us for two decades," said Christy Spell-Terry, co-owner of Spell Restaurant Group. "I even met my husband because of Brookhaven. It's just a special, special place."

