Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
wtoc.com
Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week. The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”. Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent. And some dancers who have mirrored their careers...
wtoc.com
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
wtoc.com
Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate the occasion. For the first time they have moved the Hanukkah in the Square to Hanukkah in the Park because they had outgrown their spot in Ellis Square and will now be at Forsyth Park. This is their fifth time holding the event.
wtoc.com
Savannah Holiday Classic round one highlights and scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Holiday Classic basketball tournament kicked off on Thursday night. It is the first Holiday Classic since 2019.
wtoc.com
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
wtoc.com
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
wtoc.com
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day at WTOC as the Marines stopped by to help us with a very important delivery. They came and collected all the toys that you have so generously donated over the past few weeks and let’s just say you left them nearly speechless.
wtoc.com
How to make holiday coffee drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the weather cooling down, there’s nothing like a hot brew with a holiday twist. Elbi Elm is the owner of the Culturist Union Coffee shop and she is joining me to show you how to make some of those speciality drinks.
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
wtoc.com
GHSA football and flag football championships on the move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, the GHSA announced a 3-year deal that will have Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the host of the football and flag football state championships. The scheduling is still to-be-determined, but the GHSA is eying December 12th-14th, Tuesday through Thursday, as the most likely scenario. The football...
wtoc.com
Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes. Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done. Right now, about two miles headed west from...
wtoc.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is helping make kids’ holiday wishes come true this season by hosting its second “Shop with a Cop” event. Partnering with the Liberty County School System to identify students in need, the department is expected to take about 125 kids shopping this year to pick out whatever presents they want.
wtoc.com
Soldiers spreading holiday cheer to students in Liberty Co.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving, and two groups in Liberty County teamed up to help make some holiday wishes come true for area students. The Liberty County School System hosted “A Brighter Christmas” in collaboration with Fort Stewart, providing toys to students in need this season.
wtoc.com
Tips for decorating your table setting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With our holiday dinner parties only days away, many of us may feel that pressure to entertain our guests with unique decor. Well, there’s no better time than the present to pull together those finishing touches for your table decorations. Sarah Turpin, the owner of...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern names Lee Squires as new men’s soccer coach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Lander University men’s soccer head coach Lee Squires is named as the new head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles. Squires put together a 100-27-19 record over an eight-year span with Landers that included three undefeated regular seasons. He coached the Bearcats to four Peach Belt Conference regular season championships (2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022).
wtoc.com
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s only two weeks left for area governments in Chatham County to make a deal on local option sales tax money. Chatham County and the eight municipalities within the county have been going back and forth for weeks in contentious meetings. Thursday night, Savannah sent an offer to the county. Friday, the county made a counteroffer.
wtoc.com
GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County after-school program showing results
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - At the start of the year, the Beaufort County School District introduced an after-school program for some of its students in the Sea Islands area. Since, the program has more than doubled in size and improved test scores across multiple subjects. After the school day...
wtoc.com
Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
Comments / 0