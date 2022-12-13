Norwegian first player other than Federer & Nadal to win category since 2003. Casper Ruud has been selected by fellow players as the winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award in the 2022 ATP Awards. It is the 23-year-old's first ATP Award and it comes after a breakout season in which he rose as high as World No. 2 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

