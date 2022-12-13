ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Andrews continues to doubt that she will star in The Princess Diaries 3

By Jovita Trujillo
Julie Andrews doesn’t see herself stepping on set for The Princess Diaries 3 . The 87-year-old actress has expressed her skepticism in the past, and with the recent news that Disney is working on a third film, she still doesn’t see herself and Anne Hathaway reuniting for a trilogy.


When asked about the third film, Andrews, who plays Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the iconic film, told Access Hollywood in an interview published last week, “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible.” She said it was talked about, “very shortly” after the second came out but questioned, “it’s now how many years since then?” “I am that much older, and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run,” the Sound of Music star added.

Her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton suggested it could be with another generation which Andrews agreed, noting that she really doubted it would be with her and Hathaway. “In terms of us doing it, I very much doubt that now,” she said, adding that she hopes they do work on something together, calling her a “great friend.”


The Princess Diaries was based on Meg Cabot’s book. Earning $165.3 million at the box office, it established Hathaway’s career as an actress and revived Andrews’s work in film. The sequel, The Princess Diaries 2 Royal Engagement, was released in 2004 with similar success.

It was revealed last month by The Hollywood Reporter that Disney is developing the third film, with Aadrita Mukerji reportedly writing the screenplay. But, Hathaway was not yet signed on.

However, The Devil Wears Prada star has expressed her desire to do the film in the past. In 2019 she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live there is a script. “I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she said. “It’s just, we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” the now 40-year-old actress added.

If Disney is moving forward with the film without Andrews or Hathaway, there is sure to be some confusion or backlash toward the film. Of course, there can always be a cameo.

