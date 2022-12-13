Read full article on original website
AOCisaPOS
4d ago
Fire all of them and start over. what the school system has been producing is pretty pathetic
Reply(2)
9
5th SFG Veteran
4d ago
Anyone running for Loudoun County School Board should have children in LCPS. They have to have "skin in the game".
Reply(3)
4
Related
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Retaliation Indictments Related to Brooks Firing
Two of the three misdemeanor indictments brought against former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler are related to the firing of a special education teacher who, after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting.
fox5dc.com
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County top prosecutor Steve Descano to seek reelection in 2023
Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is gearing up for what may be the most heated local election race in 2023. The first-term chief prosecutor, who defeated a longtime incumbent in 2019 on the strength of a progressive platform, is planning to seek reelection next year, a representative for Descano confirmed to FFXnow.
cbs19news
3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system's primary spokesman. Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments...
WJLA
Fighting & drug use among top student concerns cited in Alexandria schools' safety survey
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The Alexandria school board got an update this week on the results of a new 'safety survey' aimed at getting feedback from ACPS students, parents, school staff, and community members. According to school board documents, more than 5,000 people responded to the safety survey, which...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
WJLA
Furniture, headphones, tires: OIG finds $133k in illicit spending from MCPS DOT employee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles Ewald was second in charge of MCPS' Department of Transportation. The division has 1,800 employees and an annual budget of $120 million. Last fall, Montgomery County's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) dug into Ewald's MCPS charge card statements and found $133,000 in...
WJLA
Swastika found on bathroom wall at Charles County school for second time, principal says
POMFRET, Md. (7News) — A swastika was found drawn on the wall inside the boys bathroom at a Charles County school -- and according to a letter sent to 7News, the principal said it's the second time it's happened in recent weeks. Louis D'Ambrosio, principal at the Robert D....
Inside Nova
Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
royalexaminer.com
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
Fairfax County judge mulls new trial for teen convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of two high school rivals
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — What was scheduled as the formal sentencing for a teenager convicted of two counts of manslaughter took a left turn Thursday, with Zachary Burkard's lawyer demanding a new trial, and the judge mulling it over. Public defender Bryan Kennedy says new testimony from Burkard's friend...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors approve new Comprehensive Plan
In 18 years, Prince William County will look quite different than it does today, and supervisors early Wednesday cast votes to voice how they think the county should look in the years ahead. Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 to approve a new, 20-year Comprehensive...
School Resource Officers Investigate Threat Of Mass Violence At Maryland High School
A potential tragedy was avoided in Charles County when officers were able to intervene after there was a threat of mass violence uttered by a student at North Point High School.At 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that a School Resource Of…
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
Martinsburg man admits to using a phone to help distribute cocaine base
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Eliseo Jerome Rozas, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge. Rozas, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device.”. Rozas admitted to using a phone to...
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
NBC Washington
Montgomery County Public Schools Warns of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs After Students Overdose
Three public school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, overdosed while at school in recent months and were revived with the drug Narcan, the school system says. Montgomery County Public Schools held a demonstration at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville Tuesday to show how to use the life-saving opioid antidote.
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
Prince William Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted 12-year-old girl in Manassas
Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.
Comments / 10