Quincy Public School Board discusses finances
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public School Board on Wednesday evening discussed finances and voting on this year's tax levy. This year's tax should be in line with years past, possibly being a few cents lower depending on properties' Equalized Assessed Valuation, EAV. The board also received the...
Former Quincy used car dealership's name used in scam
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy used car dealership's name and likeness is now being used to scam consumers. Don O'Brien of the Better Business Bureau said they received a call about Bob Oberling's used car dealership Wednesday. A Louisiana man had seen a 1977 restored Ford Bronco...
Some citizens concerned over Louisiana's pick for new interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Following the termination of former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, who was charged with a number of drug-related felonies, the city of Louisiana got right to work in searching for a replacement. "We had approximately 12 candidates that actually applied for the position and we...
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man is facing felony drug related charges after he was arrested on Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they arrested Shelby Kobra Kelly, 28, in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
Missing Missouri woman's disappearance remains a mystery one year later
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — It's been exactly one year since a Monroe County woman went missing and law enforcers are continue to ask the public's help in finding the woman. Betty L. Hayes, 88, was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 17, 2021, at around 4:24 p.m.
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
Man armed with machete tried to get in occupied car, police say
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested in Hannibal after police say he was armed with a machete and attempted to get into a vehicle with a person inside it, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. The incident happened around 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3500...
Police: Man charged after smashing windshield of occupied car with machete
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man accused of busting a window of an occupied car by using a machete has been charged, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. Ethan A. Gauch, 18, is facing charges for first degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage, and two counts of unlawful use of weapon.
Irish Eyes are Smiling: Notre Dame lands Hannibal Football Superstar Aneyas Williams
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — IRISH EYES ARE SMILING: NOTRE DAME LANDS HANNIBAL FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR ANEYAS WILLIAMS. The derby for the football services of Hannibal Four Star Recruit and reigning KHQA Player of the Year Aneyas Williams is over. The Pirate Running Back revealed Friday at a ceremony at Korf...
