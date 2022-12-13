ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy Public School Board discusses finances

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public School Board on Wednesday evening discussed finances and voting on this year's tax levy. This year's tax should be in line with years past, possibly being a few cents lower depending on properties' Equalized Assessed Valuation, EAV. The board also received the...
Former Quincy used car dealership's name used in scam

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy used car dealership's name and likeness is now being used to scam consumers. Don O'Brien of the Better Business Bureau said they received a call about Bob Oberling's used car dealership Wednesday. A Louisiana man had seen a 1977 restored Ford Bronco...
QUINCY, IL
Some citizens concerned over Louisiana's pick for new interim police chief

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Following the termination of former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, who was charged with a number of drug-related felonies, the city of Louisiana got right to work in searching for a replacement. "We had approximately 12 candidates that actually applied for the position and we...
LOUISIANA, MO
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man is facing felony drug related charges after he was arrested on Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they arrested Shelby Kobra Kelly, 28, in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KEOKUK, IA
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
NEW CAMBRIA, MO
3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Man armed with machete tried to get in occupied car, police say

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested in Hannibal after police say he was armed with a machete and attempted to get into a vehicle with a person inside it, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. The incident happened around 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3500...
HANNIBAL, MO
Police: Man charged after smashing windshield of occupied car with machete

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man accused of busting a window of an occupied car by using a machete has been charged, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. Ethan A. Gauch, 18, is facing charges for first degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage, and two counts of unlawful use of weapon.
HANNIBAL, MO

