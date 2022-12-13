ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
MAINE STATE
What should Mainers do if your online order never arrives?

We've all been there during the holidays; you order something online and your package never arrives. First, contact the seller. Most businesses will work with you to resolve the problem to keep you as a customer. If you still don't get your order and a charge shows up on your...
MAINE STATE
Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
MAINE STATE
Maine's minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

Maine’s minimum wage will increase starting January 1. The state’s current minimum wage sits at $12.75 an hour. The increase will jump to $13.80 an hour at the start of the new year. Service employees who work under the "tip wage" will now receive a minimum $6.90 per...
MAINE STATE
TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season

PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
PORTLAND, ME
Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
MAINE STATE
62 cadets graduate from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VASSALBORO (WGME) -- The Maine Criminal Justice Academy held a graduation Friday in Vassalboro for the 42nd Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 62 cadets graduated from the 18-week intensive training program. They will now join state, county and municipal agencies across Maine as...
VASSALBORO, ME
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death

Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
SACO, ME
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season

AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
AUBURN, ME

