Related
WGME
Skiers, snowboarders get early start to weekend as snow falls in western Maine
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time this weekend’s storm passes. The snow has not stopped coming down since it started about 9 a.m. Friday. It’s been heavy at times, light at other...
WGME
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
WGME
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
WGME
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season
AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
WGME
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WGME
MaineDOT crews ready for storm despite dealing with worker shortage
The MaineDOT says it has crews ready to go for the storm that is expected to hit Maine with snow, rain, and wind on Friday and Saturday, but if staffing doesn't get better, it could be a tough winter ahead. The department says like everyone else it has been dealing...
WGME
TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
WGME
Maine man helps bring cheer to those in need during the holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainer Mark Shapp knows that it’s better to give than to receive. Since 2013, Shapp has been driving a bus for Greater Portland Metro. "Getting to see people every day, helping them get to where they're going and maybe brightening their day in the process," Shapp said.
WGME
As more states ban TikTok from government devices, Maine still 'evaluating' if it's needed
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- As more states ban the use of the social media app TikTok from government devices and networks, officials in Maine have not yet decided if they plan to take any action. As of Friday, 12 states, including neighboring New Hampshire, have taken steps to restrict the use...
WGME
Here's everything you need to know about the nor'easter impacting Maine Friday & Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A nor'easter is moving into Maine, bringing snow, wind, and messy travel through Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Quieter weather returns for the second half of the weekend and into early next week, with another big winter storm possible just before Christmas. Totals remain tricky at the coast...
WGME
Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
WGME
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
WGME
Maine's minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1
Maine’s minimum wage will increase starting January 1. The state’s current minimum wage sits at $12.75 an hour. The increase will jump to $13.80 an hour at the start of the new year. Service employees who work under the "tip wage" will now receive a minimum $6.90 per...
WGME
62 cadets graduate from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy
VASSALBORO (WGME) -- The Maine Criminal Justice Academy held a graduation Friday in Vassalboro for the 42nd Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 62 cadets graduated from the 18-week intensive training program. They will now join state, county and municipal agencies across Maine as...
WGME
Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
WGME
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by Utah avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche says no one should consider him a hero. It was right time, right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens of people, I can think of hundreds of coworkers that would do the exact same thing.”
WGME
Gov. Mills reminds Mainers to sign up for affordable health insurance before it's too late
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills is reminding Mainers without health insurance that it's not too late to sign up for an affordable plan, but time is running out. In Augusta Wednesday, the governor announced that this is the last chance for people to enroll in a plan through coverme.gov.
WGME
Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing
A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
WGME
Lisbon Falls businesses eligible to apply for money to offset losses from construction
LISBON FALLS (WGME) – Businesses in Lisbon Falls can apply for grant money to make up for lost revenue because of a summer construction project. The town set aside $150,000 last week to fund the program. Businesses need to submit an application with proof of lost revenue because of...
WGME
Mail delivery issues continue as millions send out packages, letters for the holidays
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Millions of packages and letters are going out right now through the U.S. Postal Service, but some are wondering if they will make it in time for the holidays. The holiday rush of mail comes as viewers across the state have been contacting CBS13 about ongoing mail...
