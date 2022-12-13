Read full article on original website
WGME
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
WGME
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
WGME
Maine man killed in fiery Otisfield crash
OTISFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man was killed after his Jeep crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Otisfield Wednesday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies says a 43-year-old Otisfield man was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. around 7:50 p.m. when his Jeep Grand...
WGME
Former Portland city manager on the verge of being fired from same position in Florida
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Former Portland City Manager Jon Jennings was voted out of the same position he held in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday night. Jennings left Portland in November 2021, taking up the mantle in Clearwater on the tail of the 20-year tenure of former City Manager Bill Horne, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
WGME
Several crashes reported, thousands without power as winter storm hits Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There were several crashes and thousands of people without power Friday night as a winter storm continued to pound Maine. State police say they've responded to more than 40 crashes between the turnpike and the interstate alone. In Casco, a car flipped when it went off the...
WGME
Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
WGME
'Just be on the alert:' Neighbors scared as search for Lewiston murder suspect continues
LEWISTON (WGME) – Police continue their search for a Lewiston man considered armed and dangerous and accused of murder. There is still no sign of 40-year-old Eddie Massie. He’s wanted for the death of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard in her Pierce Street apartment building Sunday night. While police continue...
WGME
After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford
SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
WGME
'She was a giver:' Family relieved as manhunt for Lewiston murder suspect ends
AUBURN (WGME) – The manhunt is over for the man accused of murdering his girlfriend Sunday night in a Lewiston apartment building. State police located and arrested 40-year-old Eddie Massie early Thursday morning. Massie was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. After three days of eluding police, authorities were...
WGME
South Portland Food Cupboard receives $5,000 worth of goods from U.S. Cellular
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local food pantry is getting an extra boost this holiday season to help people in need. U.S. Cellular donated $5,000 worth of food and personal care items to the South Portland Food Cupboard Thursday. The company says it worked with its local team to learn...
WGME
Victim killed in fiery Otisfield crash identified
OTISFIELD (WGME) -- Investigators identified the who was man killed in a fiery crash in Otisfield Wednesday night. The crash happened on Forrest Edwards Rd. near the intersection of Powhattan Rd. around 7:50 p.m. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Kenneth Haviland of Otisfield died after his Jeep Cherokee...
WGME
Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
WGME
Mainer charged with domestic terrorism
ATLANTA (WGME) -- A Mainer has been charged with domestic terrorism for participating in a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Tribune Content Agency. Francis Carroll, 22, of Kennebunkport was one of five protestors arrested at the construction site of a police training facility. The site has seen numerous...
WGME
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
WGME
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WGME
Man killed by Amtrak Downeaster in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a man died after being hit by the Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, New Hampshire Thursday morning. Police say crews responded to near 152 Front Street for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train around 10:05 a.m.. Upon arrival, first responders...
WGME
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
WGME
Kennebunk Elementary School builds all-inclusive playground
KENNEBUNK (WGME)- Kennebunk Elementary School has built a new playground for all to enjoy. It's a big upgrade from the last one at the elementary school. This one is ADA compliant for kids with different abilities. There are ramps around the entire playground and bright blue and green materials are...
WGME
2 Cumberland schools dealing with flu outbreaks, will remain open
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Two schools in Cumberland will remain open despite outbreaks of the flu. In a letter to parents, MSAD 51 says the outbreaks are affecting students and staff in grades pre-K through eighth grade. Both Mabel I. Wilson and Greely Middle School are considered to be in outbreaks.
WGME
Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
