ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death

Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
SACO, ME
WGME

Maine man killed in fiery Otisfield crash

OTISFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man was killed after his Jeep crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Otisfield Wednesday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies says a 43-year-old Otisfield man was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. around 7:50 p.m. when his Jeep Grand...
OTISFIELD, ME
WGME

Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford

SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Victim killed in fiery Otisfield crash identified

OTISFIELD (WGME) -- Investigators identified the who was man killed in a fiery crash in Otisfield Wednesday night. The crash happened on Forrest Edwards Rd. near the intersection of Powhattan Rd. around 7:50 p.m. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Kenneth Haviland of Otisfield died after his Jeep Cherokee...
OTISFIELD, ME
WGME

Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Mainer charged with domestic terrorism

ATLANTA (WGME) -- A Mainer has been charged with domestic terrorism for participating in a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Tribune Content Agency. Francis Carroll, 22, of Kennebunkport was one of five protestors arrested at the construction site of a police training facility. The site has seen numerous...
ATLANTA, GA
WGME

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Man killed by Amtrak Downeaster in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a man died after being hit by the Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, New Hampshire Thursday morning. Police say crews responded to near 152 Front Street for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train around 10:05 a.m.. Upon arrival, first responders...
EXETER, NH
WGME

Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Kennebunk Elementary School builds all-inclusive playground

KENNEBUNK (WGME)- Kennebunk Elementary School has built a new playground for all to enjoy. It's a big upgrade from the last one at the elementary school. This one is ADA compliant for kids with different abilities. There are ramps around the entire playground and bright blue and green materials are...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WGME

2 Cumberland schools dealing with flu outbreaks, will remain open

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Two schools in Cumberland will remain open despite outbreaks of the flu. In a letter to parents, MSAD 51 says the outbreaks are affecting students and staff in grades pre-K through eighth grade. Both Mabel I. Wilson and Greely Middle School are considered to be in outbreaks.
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy